5 Of Lowe's Most Affordable Zero-Turn Lawn Mowers
The zero-turn lawn mower goes above and beyond basic riding mower's layout to provide a faster tool with a far better turning radius and more nuanced controls (hence the "zero-turn" name). Many of the best zero-turn mowers on the market will easily run you many thousands of dollars, which is why typically only professionals buy them. However, there actually are a good few options in the $3,000 price range as well, and homeowners with particularly large budgets may find themselves mulling the expense.
Lowe's is a natural place to start your search. The retailer offers some of the best prices around, and has a decently large selection of mowers available, too. The mowers on the least expensive end of its overall catalog also happen to be highly rated by owners, making for an obvious match for (relatively) budget conscious zero-turn shoppers. These five mowers all get great feedback from owners, and each one can act as a major upgrade for your mowing tasks without totally breaking the bank.
Craftsman Single Cylinder 42-Inch Zero-Turn Mower
Craftsman has long been a mainstay in household equipment. The brand's longtime warranty policy was the stuff of legends, and it still provides extreme coverage for the toolmaker's hand equipment. The Craftsman Single Cylinder 42-Inch Zero-Turn Mower unfortunately doesn't benefit from lifetime coverage like a wrench or screwdriver might, but it still enjoys 3-year limited warranty, which is pretty standard for tools in this category and plenty helpful in protecting your investment. As far as pricing goes, this Craftsman model is the least expensive option at Lowe's and it also sports a great overall rating from buyers. It's listed at the outlet for $2,899 and offers coverage for lawns up to 2 acres in total size.
The brand prides itself on this tool's efficiency, claiming that it's 40% more efficient in "mowing time" than a lawn tractor and delivers up to three times faster cutting speeds than a walk-behind mower. The tool is underpinned by a 547cc single cylinder engine and a dual hydrostatic transmission. It features two anti-scalp wheels to support the deck and produce a higher quality cut while also delivering a cut height ranging from 1 to 4.5 inches. The entry level Craftsman model features Lowe's lowest price, but it lacks some key specifications that will make a discerning buyer pause. Namely, the mower unit is advertised without a power output rating, as is standard procedure for nearly all tools running on gas powered engines. The result is a potentially valuable starting point, but it shouldn't be the end of your search.
Ariens Edge LT 19 Horsepower 42-Inch Zero-Turn Mower
Ariens' catalog includes some serious heavy hitters, including a few high-end models that retail in the $6,000 to $8,000-plus range. You'll probably want to consider these kinds of tools if you're looking to grow a professional landscaping business or running green management at a golf course. For most jobs around your own property, they're likely overkill. Instead, the Ariens Edge LT 19 Horsepower 42-Inch Zero-Turn Mower offers a much more reasonable option, listed at Lowe's for $2,999. It's one of just two zero-turn riding models in the Lowe's catalog that sneaks in under the $3,000 mark, which will make it an instant eye-catcher for buyers looking to save a little cash while still investing in something high end.
The mower delivers 19 hp through a 540cc single cylinder Briggs & Stratton engine. Its top speed is 6 MPH, with a reverse speed maxing out at 3 MPH, and it runs on a 2 gallon gas tank. It's recommended for use in yards up to 2 acres, although the tank is just a bit smaller than most other mowers in this region of the zero-turn market, so it may feel a little constrained in larger yards. The mower features seven cutting height positions with a range from 1.5 to 4.5 inches in height. If warranty coverage is a sticking point, however, it should be noted that this model comes with a 2-year limited warranty (or 150 hours) rather than the more common 3-year offer.
Toro TimeCutter 15.5 Horsepower Single Cylinder 42-Inch Riding Mower
The Toro TimeCutter 15.5 Horsepower Single Cylinder 42-Inch Riding Mower offers a slightly lower horsepower output than most of its direct competitors. It's also seriously heavy, weighing in at 660 pounds. However, it comes from a major brand within the lawn mowing industry and offers niceties like a handcrafted seat that promises serious plush comfort and a built-in cup holder perfect for a bottle of water on a hot day. And despite the specs, it's not short of practical versatility.
This tool delivers a maximum 7 MPH forward speed and a top speed of 5.5 MPH in towing mode and 4 MPH in its trimming mode. It also features a step through front end to make getting on and off the mower simple when you need to step down to handle more demanding tasks.
The mower features a dual hydrostatic transmission and a pair of anti-scalp wheels on the deck to deliver a more pristine cut. It should also be easy to maintain, featuring tool-free air filter changes and other streamlined maintenance action items. The 500cc Briggs & Stratton engine adds some important reliability chops, and the mower's 1-2 acre coverage and 3 year warranty round out a $3,199 purchase from Lowe's worth considering for anyone in the market for a zero-turn mower.
John Deere ZTrak 20 Horsepower V-Twin 42-Inch Zero-Turn Mower
John Deere's ZTrak 20 Horsepower V-Twin 42-Inch Zero-Turn Mower is a $3,399 purchase at Lowe's. It gets great ratings from buyers and features a rugged frame with a large tire layout that makes for a smooth ride. The tool also features an Accel Deep Mower Deck that offers a professional grade cut. The mower is rated for use with lawns ranging up to 2 acres, and it offers a deck height ranging from 1.25 to 4.5 inches with the settings operated via a convenient foot lift. The mower is covered by a 3-year or 200-hour warranty policy, giving you a notably long leash for service needs that may arise during use.
The mower offers a maximum forward speed of 7 MPH and runs with a 3 gallon fuel tank, a relatively standard size for this class of lawn mower. It also operates with an automatic parking brake that kicks in when you raise the steering levers, giving you the knowledge that the tool won't start moving when it's sitting idle. The 20 hp V-Twin engine should be more than powerful enough to deliver strong towing support, a quick cut, and long lasting performance.
Craftsman 20 Horsepower V-Twin 42-Inch Zero-Turn Mower
The Craftsman 20 Horsepower V-Twin 42-Inch Zero-Turn Mower features more power and a significantly sized 725cc Kohler 7000 V-Twin engine. It's potent and reliable, offering a notably upgrade over the Z3200 model (with this dubbed Craftsman's Z5200). This mower appears to be out of stock in numerous physical retail locations, but it is available online, so you can still get it, but you probably won't be able to actually sit on it in person before deciding to buy it. This might be a dealbreaker for some buyers — a $3,299 purchase is a serious commitment, after all.
The mower itself seems a solid choice, however. It comes with a 3-year limited warranty and a 5-year warranty for the frame, specifically. The rubber foot pad helps reduce vibration, making the whole experience of mowing more comfortable. It features a high back seat as well, adding to the cushiness of the ride. It delivers a maximum speed of 7 MPH in forward gear and 3.5 MPH in reverse, with nine cutting height positions ranging from 1-inch up to 4.5 inches. It also operates with a larger than average 3.5 gallon fuel tank and notable 11-inch front wheels (with 20-inch rear wheels) for solid traction.
Methodology
These five mowers are the least expensive models found at Lowe's in the zero-turn riding mower category. Each one also happens to be rated highly by owners, with all of them enjoying a 4.1 star average rating or better with over 100 buyer ratings apiece. This makes all of them valuable as cost effective options and reliable cutting tools to handle expansive yard work requirements given their aggregate feedback scores from owners.