5 Of Lowe's Most Affordable Zero-Turn Lawn Mowers

The zero-turn lawn mower goes above and beyond basic riding mower's layout to provide a faster tool with a far better turning radius and more nuanced controls (hence the "zero-turn" name). Many of the best zero-turn mowers on the market will easily run you many thousands of dollars, which is why typically only professionals buy them. However, there actually are a good few options in the $3,000 price range as well, and homeowners with particularly large budgets may find themselves mulling the expense.

Lowe's is a natural place to start your search. The retailer offers some of the best prices around, and has a decently large selection of mowers available, too. The mowers on the least expensive end of its overall catalog also happen to be highly rated by owners, making for an obvious match for (relatively) budget conscious zero-turn shoppers. These five mowers all get great feedback from owners, and each one can act as a major upgrade for your mowing tasks without totally breaking the bank.