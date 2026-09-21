6 Of The Highest-Rated Ego Tools You Can Buy
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Ego is a well-known brand that has a variety of cordless outdoor power tools that range from lawn mowers, leaf blowers, pressure washers, and much more. For those who are new to the brand and are considering buying something from the company, there are some things to consider before picking one up. All of these products use the same battery that you can swap between them, which is a standout feature, having compared how effective those batteries are to the ones by Milwaukee and Ryobi. Although they use the same battery, not all of the tools are the same, and some of these devices stand out from the others compared to the rest.
We've gone through and found a handful of the best-rated Ego products that you can buy from this company. These were chosen from across the available devices that you can buy from the brand, and we go into detail about why we picked these out from the rest at the end. Here are six of the highest-rated Ego tools that you can buy right now.
Ego multi-head system and edge trimmer attachment
Cleaning up your yard is taxing work, and having effective power tools can make it easier, but the number of tools you have can feel like it's always growing. For those who like having a tool with several different jobs, there's the Ego Power+ Multi-head system, which comes with an eight-inch lawn edger attachment. The edger attachment is made from carbon fiber, making it lightweight, capable of absorbing more vibration, and highly durable. Although the guiding wheel does make it easier to use, some customers noted it takes some practice, with an easy-to-use guide wheel.
As for the multi-head system, it works with 12 different attachments such as a pole saw, string trimmer, rubber broom, bristle brush, and several others that you can use for work in the yard. These separate tools can make cleaning up your backyard that much easier, and you can acquire them from Ego to swap out for different sections of your yard. Customers and experts highly recommend the multi-head system for how easy it is to use, how effective it is at cutting edges, and the power behind the tool.
The multi-head system and lawn edger attachment are available from Amazon for $219, with a 4.6-star rating. There are other models you can get that vary in price, such as the string trimmer or the string trimmer and lawn edger for $499.
Ego hedge trimmer 26-inch
Slicing alongside hedges to get a precise trim can take time when you're using a standard trimmer. When you have multiple hedges to tackle and want to easily cut through them, a go-to tool that you can get from Ego is the 26-inch Hedge Trimmer, a cordless device you can take with you everywhere in your yard. Although the entire tool is 46 inches long and nine inches wide, it only weighs seven pounds. Though some still note that this is a heavy power tool to use in the yard, it should cut down the time you spend trimming hedges. Expect to use it for an hour on a full battery.
The blade on the EGO hedge trimmer moves at 3,400 strokes per minute (SPM) and is made from a carbon fiber rail, meaning a user shouldn't feel the vibrations as much as they use it, even against thick branches. Expect to cut branches up to 1.2 inches thick. The carbon fiber material on the blade also gives it a good amount of durability. If you need to reposition the blade when using it in hard-to-reach places, the rotating handle allows you to move it around by 180 degrees, providing you with five different positions. It's a worthy addition to our best hedge trimmers of 2025 list.
You can get the standard EGO hedge trimmer for $199, or get a battery plus a charger for $279 on Amazon, where it has a 4.8-star rating.
Ego 650 CFM cordless leaf blower
Cleaning up and managing your leaves is a huge part of taking care of your yard, especially if you regularly find random debris in it, like branches, twigs, and grass clippings that you leave behind. A good way to manage this all season long is with a worthwhile leaf blower, and Ego has the 650 CFM leaf blower that you can add to your garage. It delivers air speeds up to 180 MPH, capable of picking up wet leaves, grass, rocks, and other heavy debris you might otherwise trip over or hit in your lawn or on your driveway throughout the year. Depending on where you use it, there's a variable airspeed dial where you can adjust it from 225 to 470 CFM, with a maximum of 650.
You can expect to use this leaf blower for up to 90 minutes, although this varies with how long you use it on the higher speed setting, which can lower it down to nearly 30 minutes. There are also multiple nozzle attachments you can use, such as a flat nozzle for broad surfaces or a tapered one for more accurate focus as you use it. It's one of the several Ego tools that are a must-have for any homeowner.
The Ego 650 CFM Leaf Blower is available on Amazon for $309, where it has a 4.5-star rating. It does come with a battery.
Ego portable rechargeable light
A tool you might not expect for Ego to carry that can be exceptionally useful in the right circumstances is the Ego Power+ portable light. It's a rechargeable device that puts out up to 10,000 lumens of brightness, capable of lighting up a worksite if you don't have access to additional lights or when it starts to get dark. On its lowest setting, the battery is expected to last for up to 35 hours before you need to recharge it. You can put the lights down and switch them on using its 360-degree swivel, lighting up any direction you want to focus on without moving it or making new room. It comes with a rafter hook on the back, or you can set it down on a tripod mount.
The exterior of the light is weather-resistant, making it ideal for outdoor work or to use anywhere close to where you think it could get wet. There's a built-in handle at the top so you can grab and carry it around with you whenever you want to move it. When you're not using it, you can fold it down and quickly store it. Customers and experts highly recommend it due to how exceptionally bright it is, how portable it is, and that it is not restricted to a nearby outlet.
You can get EGO's portable light for $176 on Amazon, where it has a 4.8-star rating.
Ego 16-inch chain saw
For anyone who has several trees on their property and has to deal with fallen branches, it never hurts to have a chainsaw tucked away in a garage for when you need it. A commendable product from Ego is the 16-inch chainsaw, a battery-powered power tool ideal for cutting up lumber, wood, or any fallen limbs that you encounter after a troublesome storm. You can expect to use it for up to 220 cuts per charge before you have to recharge it.
The EGO chainsaw has a chain speed of 20 meters per second, similar to a 40cc gas chainsaw. Designed to operate on hardwood, softwood, tree branches, various types of lumber, and much more, ideal for homeowners who deal with occasional storms or contractors who have to eliminate the occasional stray branch or tree limb at a jobsite. When you need to adjust the tension on the chain, there's a small knob that you can use to adjust it for quick fixes.
The Ego Power+ 16-inch chainsaw is available on Amazon for $329, where it has a 4.7-star rating.
Ego power portable misting fan
A unique and one of Ego's highly rated products is the Power+ portable misting fan, ideal for misting an area of plants in the early morning or to use on yourself during a hot day. It comes with a set of wheels that you can use to cart it around with its telescopic handle, or you can rely on the top handles when you need to haul it up stairs or place it inside the back of a vehicle.
The fan has five different modes that you can choose from, with 1,500 CFM up to 5,000 CFM, with a total wind speed up to 20 MPH. The fan is expected to operate for up to 60 hours on its lower settings. While the fan is on, there are two misting modes you can choose from, where you can have it going intermittently or continuously while you have it on. The mist comes out of the fan's center, directly into the airflow, from four nozzles capable of covering 540 sq. ft., which does require you to hook it up to a hose. Customers and experts highly recommend it for its high-powered fan performance, cooling performance, and portability. It's why it's on our list of best power tool misting fans that can keep you cool.
You can get the Power+ portable misting fan from Amazon for $309, where it has a 4.6-star rating.
Methodology
The items listed in this article feature an array of handheld power tools and lifestyle devices that you can use in multiple situations, either around the house or on a professional job site. All of the items have at least a 4.5-star rating from over 600 customers across Amazon or Ego's website, along with expert reviews to back up these claims about how they handle. These were praised by customers and experts in their reviews, as these products had high performance, durable design, exceptional battery life, and were precisely what users expected after they purchased them.