This All-In-One Multi-Head Tool System Makes Outdoor Fall Cleanup So Much Easier

In the grand scheme of the cordless power tool industry, the Chevron-made EGO brand might still be considered one of the newer kids on the block. Despite that designation, EGO has become the brand of choice for many consumers looking for high-powered, energy-efficient gear to help keep their backyard looking its best. That is in no small part due to the brand's penchant for producing innovative devices that purport to deliver the power of gasoline without all the noise, mess, and fuss that tends to accompany it.

Battery-powered lawn mowers and blowers are, of course, easy to rank among the EGO devices you might consider purchasing in 2025, as they are legit must-have tools in the lawn care regimen of any homeowner tidying their yard up for the spring, summer, or fall. But in terms of season-ending yard work, EGO also makes several other devices that might help homeowners with edging, trimming, and cutting ahead of the winter months.

Of course, adding those options to your fall lawn care regimen may prove cost-prohibitive for some. And on top of cost, the mere act of walking to the garage to switch tools whenever the need arises can be frustrating for some. EGO has seemingly solved those issues with its multi-head tool system, which provides a sort of "one tool to rule them all" option that allows users to merely swap out the head of the device when switching between tasks.