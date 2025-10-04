This All-In-One Multi-Head Tool System Makes Outdoor Fall Cleanup So Much Easier
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In the grand scheme of the cordless power tool industry, the Chevron-made EGO brand might still be considered one of the newer kids on the block. Despite that designation, EGO has become the brand of choice for many consumers looking for high-powered, energy-efficient gear to help keep their backyard looking its best. That is in no small part due to the brand's penchant for producing innovative devices that purport to deliver the power of gasoline without all the noise, mess, and fuss that tends to accompany it.
Battery-powered lawn mowers and blowers are, of course, easy to rank among the EGO devices you might consider purchasing in 2025, as they are legit must-have tools in the lawn care regimen of any homeowner tidying their yard up for the spring, summer, or fall. But in terms of season-ending yard work, EGO also makes several other devices that might help homeowners with edging, trimming, and cutting ahead of the winter months.
Of course, adding those options to your fall lawn care regimen may prove cost-prohibitive for some. And on top of cost, the mere act of walking to the garage to switch tools whenever the need arises can be frustrating for some. EGO has seemingly solved those issues with its multi-head tool system, which provides a sort of "one tool to rule them all" option that allows users to merely swap out the head of the device when switching between tasks.
EGO offers more than a dozen attachments for its multi-head tool
Even as EGO is not typically ranked among the major power tool brands, gear like its multi-head tool may soon earn it a place at the table, as its attachments can provide more than a dozen different functions. Of course, to utilize any of them, you will first need to purchase the EGO power head they attach to. While EGO currently offers a pair of system-supporting heads, the POWER+ 56V Power Head Tool looks to be the most readily available, with Amazon currently selling it for $189.
Along with the price of the power head, you should know that adding EGO attachments will hardly be cheap either, as they tend to range in cost between about $170 to almost $300. So, it may be wise to be selective in your options if you're adding them for seasonal use. Among the heads currently available, you'll find a couple of 10" pole saws (one non-carbon fiber), a brush cutter, and an edger. You'll also see a pair of string trimmers — one 16" build with Powermode and a non-carbon fiber 15" model — and two 20" hedge trimmers, one made of carbon fiber and one not. EGO also offers a dethatcher and a cultivator for its multi-head system.
Apart from straight lawn care attachments, EGO's multi-head tool can help you manage early-season snow removal via a snow shovel head. EGO makes heads for certain cleaning tasks via a heavy-duty bristle brush attachment and a spinning rubber broom head, as well, and the company will also soon offer a bed re-definer and a rotocut reciprocator attachment.