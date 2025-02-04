How Do EGO Batteries Compare To Ones Made By Milwaukee Or Ryobi?

Whether you've been thinking about adding a new cordless power tool to your current slate of devices or are looking to start a collection worthy of maintaining your home's landscaping, chances are the name EGO has already entered the chat. Assuming that's the case, it's also likely that the brand name has raised a few questions in your mind, if only because the Chevron-owned tool line is relatively new on the scene and, thus, less established than major players like Milwaukee or Ryobi.

But while EGO hasn't been around quite as long as those other brands, it has had a stake in the power tool game for more than a decade. Over that stretch, the company has made quite a name for itself, delivering a small but punchy line of devices that can easily keep pace with the competition. That remains true even if EGO is currently manufacturing fewer devices than other brands, with the toolmaker largely focusing its efforts on yard equipment it claims is capable of delivering gasoline power via its 56V lithium-ion rechargeable battery packs.

Of course, EGO isn't the only power tool manufacturer to make power claims like that, with Milwaukee and even Ryobi — whose tools are made by Wisconsin-based Techtronic Industries — among the many outfits to proclaim their own battery-powered devices are pulling no punches on the power front. Here's a quick look at how EGO batteries stack up against those major players.

