10 Of The Best Power Tool Misting Fans To Keep You Cool This Summer

Few tools make a bigger difference on the job or in your backyard workshop than a reliable power tool misting fan. Such a clever cooling device combines powerful airflow with fine water mist to drop the temperature by several degrees, helping you stay productive, focused, and safe during sweltering workdays. Whether you're grinding through a jobsite project, wrenching on your car in a garage that's effectively a sauna, or just relaxing on the back porch, a misting fan can be the difference between powering through work or packing it in early.

In recent years, brands like Ego, Ryobi, Milwaukee, DeWalt, Ridgid, Makita, Bosch, and Craftsman have all jumped into the misting fan space, with some offering all-in-one solutions, while others require simple aftermarket kits for misting functionality. Either way, the very best models combine portability, high airflow, long battery life, and easy mist integration, making them versatile tools for both work and play.

Prices for the misting fans vary widely depending on features and tool brand reputation — some are ranked better than others. Entry-level fans with misting kits can be found around $80 to $100, while more robust, professional-grade models, especially those with built-in misting systems, can climb to $250 or more. But whether you're looking for something light and portable or a high-powered cooling machine, there's a fan out there.

We've rounded up 10 of the best power tool misting fans available today that have standout features, real-world performance, and are overall worth your hard-earned cash.