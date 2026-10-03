11 Of The Best Lawn Mower Models For Beginners

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On the surface, maintaining a lawn may not look like much work. At least that was my thought process before I became responsible for my own porch. If you've never cared for a lawn before, spoiler alert: it's a lot more involved than you'd think. It's a balancing act of watering, fertilizing, weeding, and mowing. Do any of these tasks wrong (or in the wrong proportion), and that shiny, healthy green hue, so often a source of pride for homeowners, can prove elusive.

Of those tasks, mowing can be daunting for a beginner. Buying one, for starters, requires careful consideration. One mower could be great for flat land but struggle on hills. Another can trim short grass but labour when it grows more than a couple of inches. Some of these variables are brand-specific, which is why we've also ranked major lawn mower brands from worst to best.

However, as a beginner, buying the best brand based on pedigree alone is hardly the best strategy. At that stage, you don't need the most powerful or efficient model. What you do need is a selection that flattens the learning curve of mowing mechanics, whether through reduced maintenance, ease of operation, or intuitive controls. The following 11 lawn mowers are the models we believe are best suited to beginners, and we explain our methodology at the end.