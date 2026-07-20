7 Good Reasons Why You Should Replace Your Gas-Powered Lawn Mower With An Electric One

Few things accentuate a home's aesthetic better than a lawn that is well-trimmed and properly cared for. It's a common feature across the American landscape — roughly 75% of homes have them — and over the years, lawns have become the symbol suburban America. Keeping a lawn in good condition isn't a walk in the park, though. As a homeowner, you'd need to water, fertilize, weed, and mow regularly; it's generally advisable to mow your lawn once a week. That brings us to the matter of choice. There's more than one type of lawn mower out there, and you might already have a perfectly good gas-powered version stored in your garage. Or, so you think.

When shopping for a lawn mower, you're likely to consider two main variables: price and speed. Gas-powered lawn mowers win both categories. In the price range that goes up to $500, you'll find cheaper gas mowers than any battery or electric models, and these are also considerably faster to boot. Unless you're a green thumb, you likely don't want to spend more time than necessary taking care of your lawn, so it makes sense for gas-powered lawn mowers to be more popular.

That said, while gas mowers have some advantages over electric, in the grand scheme of things, you'd actually be better off opting for the latter for several reasons. There's more to operating a mower than speed and price tags; these are seven reasons you'd want to go with an electric mower.