4 Drawbacks Of Using A Mulching Lawn Mower

Picking the right lawn mower for your needs can be a much more involved process than you might think. While the brand and the specific model type — riding or push — are important, you shouldn't overlook exactly how a mower goes about its job. For instance, a mulching lawn mower handles its clippings a little differently than other mowers. More specifically, it chops up your grass multiple times into even finer pieces than usual, dispersing them throughout the yard as you mow rather than collecting them in a bag for disposal once your mowing is completed.

There are a few benefits to a mulching lawn mower when used right that make them a viable choice for some users. For one, they leave your yard looking clean since the clippings are so small. No unsightly clumps or rows of dead grass to worry about. On top of that, these mowers leave you without a bag full of lawn clippings to throw away, saving you on post-mow cleanup time. Additionally, the remaining clippings help out your lawn by acting as fertilizer for the soil once they break down. With all of that said, these mowers aren't for everyone, and they do come with their share of drawbacks to keep in mind.

While many users believe mulching mowers are more than worth it, it's undeniable that they have some weak points. These are some of the most notable areas where mulching lawn mowers fall short.