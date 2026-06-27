The Tires On Your Lawn Mower Could Be Ruining Your Lawn - Here's How

In the world of ride-on mowers, certain parts of the machine get all of the attention. Debates continue on aspects like Kawasaki vs. Kohler engines, deck size, and the effectiveness of each unit's cutting system. However, even if you have the latest and greatest equipment, in terms of yard health, you might be overlooking something basic on your machine, your tires.

If you notice that your typically uniform cut is uneven, it could be a lack of air in your tires. There are many different mower models, so the easiest way to get the proper pounds per square inch (PSI) setting for your machine is looking along the sidewall of the tires. For example, according to Cub Cadet, most consumer level riding mowers require a maximum of 10 PSI in the rear and 14 PSI for the front tires.

However, one or more tires losing air can also angle your cutting deck. This can mean certain sections of grass will be cut shorter than others, leading to a variety of lawn issues. Unless you regularly verify tire pressure when the mower is cool and sitting on a level area, the situation may go unnoticed as it's less conspicuous than a flat. Gone unaddressed, weeds could start creeping in, and parts of your yard could turn brown as grass cut too short can become susceptible to fungus. Unfortunately, it's not just PSI you need to watch with regard to your mower's tires.