5 Simple Tips To Help Keep Your Lawn Mower Tires From Going Flat

Picture this: You've been meaning to tend to your overgrown lawn for awhile, and you finally carve out time to tackle the grass before the weekend slips away. You head to the garden shed to fire up your trusty riding lawn mower, and the wobble of a flat tire greets you. If you've been in this situation, you know the frustration that comes with it — your plans are instantly derailed, and you probably have to spend the next hour surveying the environs and troubleshooting your tires to find the cause.

Now, lawn mower tech has evolved over the years, and the quality-of-life implications of never having to worry about a flat tire are significant, especially for push mowers. Despite advancements across the various genres of mowing, pneumatic tires are still a weak link in an otherwise well-oiled machine. That status quo is persistent for obvious reasons; they're not as robust as car tires, and obstacles like jagged rocks and varying environmental conditions can punch a hole in a riding mower's tire fabric.

So, how do you avoid the frustrating experience of discovering a flat tire? We've outlined some preventive measures below that will keep your lawnmower rolling smoothly. We've also covered tips on how to maintain your lawn mower.