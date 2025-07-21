Can You Damage A Lawn Mower By Pulling It Backwards?

Lawn mowers are obviously designed to be pushed forward, not pulled backward, But what happens when you need to move in the other direction? After all, sometimes it's the only way to navigate tight spots or avoid mowing over the flower beds. It might seem like a harmless thing, and for the most part, it is. However, it can come with some real consequences if done the wrong way (or done too often). While it won't typically damage the actual machine itself, it can create some serious safety risks — not to mention do a worse job mowing.

To be clear: No matter if you're using an electric or a gas lawn mower, a standard push mower or a self-propelled one, pulling it backward from time to time is not going to ruin the engine or damage internal components. Even though the drive mechanism is built to move forward, you can still push or pull the mower in reverse when you have to (albeit with a little extra effort, maybe).