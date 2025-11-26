3 Steps You Need To Take To Properly Prepare Your Lawn Mower For Winter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When winter approaches, it means one's outdoor habits are about to change drastically. The rake and leaf blower are about to be retired in favor of the shovel and snowblower, driveways may need salting as ice forms, and if you have a camper or RV, it'll need to be winterized properly to survive the season. Additionally, all the lawn equipment you used throughout the summer, fall, and will need again in the spring, such as your lawn mower, should be put away correctly. This way, they'll be ready to go once the weather warms up in a few months.

When it comes to proper winter lawn mower storage, there are some self-explanatory steps to take. You want to store your mower indoors, like in a garage or shed, to keep snow and ice from getting the better of it. It's also a good idea to cover it, again, to defend it from the elements. With that said, storage is the bare minimum one can do to keep their lawn mower safe and springtime-ready as winter takes hold.

There are a host of other steps to get done once the mowing season is over, lest you have to buy a new mower next season or get some costly repairs done. Beyond the specifics of storage, lawn mower winterizing isn't too involved, nor is it expensive or time-consuming. Here are the big steps to take care of ahead of the frigid off-season.