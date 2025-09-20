5 Steps You Need To Take To Properly Winterize Your Camper Or RV

A camper or RV gives you the option to hit the woods for the weekend or take a road trip across the country with a mobile residence that goes where you go. You've got a bed, a bathroom, a refrigerator, and a few other basic amenities so that life isn't so rough even when you're roughing it.

Of course, the convenience of an RV or camper comes with some compromises. Even with extensions (sections of your RV that expand after you're parked to create more room inside), space is at a premium. Gas and electricity have to be provided manually unless you're parked at a long-term space or one of the fancier campsites. Perhaps the most important difference is that campers and RVs need some special preparation to safely survive cold winters.

You can pay a professional service to winterize your rig for you, or you can do it yourself with a little preparation. If you're packing up your camper or RV for the winter, following these steps can help you avoid potentially serious damage come springtime. It's worth noting that these are general guidelines applicable to most campers and RVs. Refer to your rig's manual for specific winter care instructions.