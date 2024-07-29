The Worst RV Design Idea Of The '70s Involved Shooting Human Waste Out Of The Exhaust

The system was also designed to leave enough liquid in the tank to make it reasonably easy to drain the old-fashioned way, and Thermasan's one teaspoon per second (five gallon per hour) flow rate was supposedly calibrated to ensure that no noticeable waste particles made it onto the roadway or windshield of the car behind you. Although Thetford advertised the system as something that was able to neutralize so-called "odor molecules," The Drive quoted a former employee as saying it emitted a "hot diaper smell" while in operation.

That emission and any other obvious lingering questions about Thermasan didn't prevent RV manufacturers from installing the system, though. It was used on the 1973 GMC Class A Motorhome, which came in 23 and 26 foot lengths. In case that wasn't far enough to isolate driver and passengers from the questionable smell emanating from the rear, Thermasan was also an option on the 1972 Ford Condor II, which measured 28 feet from tip to tail.

In developing the system, Thetford referenced an existing patent from 1932 for a system that atomized pesticides on the exhaust of small aircraft and another from 1953 that macerated and burned waste before ejecting it onto the road. Although the waste was supposed to be disinfected at this point, Thetford saw the glaring flaw in this system and modified their design accordingly.