5 Things To Stop Doing If You Have A Riding Mower

Using the wrong tool can make a seemingly straightforward job much harder and more time-consuming. Take mowing the lawn, for example: If you have a small yard, you might be able to run a standard push mower over it quite quickly, but if you've a big stretch of land to cover, a ride-on model might be your saving grace.

There are some unique care needs to stay on top of with a riding mower, along with some important dos and don'ts to bear in mind. Even if you've been using one for a long time, you might find that some of the things you do (or don't do) regularly could even be harmful to your machine, from the huge potential hazard of tackling inclines in your yard to the art of taking turns with the right technique to limit damage to your grass — with the latter being something that's especially important on zero-turn mowers.

Here are some things you should definitely stop doing when using, maintaining, and storing your ride-on mower. These tips should be helpful for riding mower beginners and experienced users alike. While lawn tractors are a particular subset of riding mower with more overall versatility, these tips can generally be applied whichever type of model you have.