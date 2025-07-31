5 Ways To Use Your Riding Lawn Mower (Besides Mowing)

When I purchased my house in 2019, the owners didn't leave a lot behind, including taking most of the kitchen appliances with them. One of the things they did part with, however, was a Craftsman DYS 4500 riding lawnmower, which was my introduction to riding mowers. In the six years since then, I have used my mower primarily for cutting grass, as that is its primary function. I have also used it to mulch leaves and perform other tasks.

But, if you've ever wondered what else this little tractor could do, you're not alone. It turns out, you can do quite a lot. It's not necessarily that there are a billion attachments available, but the attachments that are available allow you to do a number of things besides mow. For the most part, as long as your being safe and not over-stressing your mower's engine too much, you can do basically anything you can think of from hauling items to cleaning up leaves. We'll get more into that later.

If you're looking to use your mower for more than just tackle the lawn, we do recommend keeping an eye on your engine's power. If you try to do too much with too small of an engine, it'll cause failure, and that can be a hefty price for repairs.