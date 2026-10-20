5 Of The Highest-Rated Riding Lawn Mowers You Can Buy For Under $4000

All most people need out of a lawn mower is just one of those relatively small devices that you push and walk behind as you cut the grass of your front or back yard. However, there are people out there who have a lot more grass to contend with, and if they were to use one of these small push mowers, it would take them hours upon hours to get through the property, and they'll be exhausted by the end of it. That's where riding lawn mowers come into play.

There are two main types of riding lawn mowers: tractor-style and zero-turn mowers. The tractor-style riding mowers let you control the direction of your mower with a steering wheel, whereas zero-turn mowers instead use levers for directional and speed control, and they're a bit more flexible. Regardless of the design, riding lawn mowers can be prohibitively expensive machines, easily costing thousands of dollars, and just because someone has a lot of land to maintain doesn't mean they have a massive lawn mower budget. Because of this, we're going to look at five different riding lawn mowers that have very good ratings from both customers and experts, that have also managed to slip below $4,000.

While you could jump directly to the most affordable riding lawn mowers on the market, that doesn't necessarily mean you'll find a consensus of quality for those products. With this list, we'll be looking at ratings from sources such as Consumer Reports, The Spruce, and more to find the riding mowers that balance quality and value.