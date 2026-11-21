Subaru is one of the major car brands in the U.S. that still offers CVTs across most of its lineup. By 2014, Subaru had made the Lineartronic CVT the default automatic transmission across its U.S. lineup, with the sole exception of the BRZ, making it as much of a defining part of the brand's modern lineup as the brand's boxer engines and all-wheel drive.

Most of the conventional Lineartronic CVTs relevant here belong to two major families. The smaller TR580 handles Subaru's lower-output applications, while the heavier-duty TR690 has traditionally been used where more torque capacity is required. Both have evolved considerably over the years, and neither should be written off altogether. That distinction matters for a company that already endured a head gasket problem, which became a running joke, even though the engines responsible for that reputation disappeared years ago. The brand's CVTs deserve similar nuance, and simply seeing Lineartronic on a used Subaru listing isn't reason enough to walk away.

There are already several reasons to avoid CVT transmissions altogether, and Subaru's long-running use of them means there is plenty of history to sort through. Some versions of the TR580 and TR690 proved far more troublesome than others, with problems serious enough to trigger recalls, warranty extensions, and repeated technical service bulletins. Let's take a look at which Subaru models are worth being more careful with on the used market.