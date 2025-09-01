When (And Why) Did Subaru Start Using CVT Transmissions?

Japanese automaker Subaru has a fairly extensive range of vehicles in the U.S. Among the more successful models sold by the company include the Subaru Crosstrek, the Forester, and the Subaru Outback. Other SUV models in the company's lineup include the Subaru Ascent and the all-electric Subaru Solterra. Besides these models, Subaru also makes cars (Subaru Impreza, Subaru Legacy), as well as performance-focused vehicles like the Subaru BRZ and the Subaru WRX. If you take a casual look at Subaru's U.S portfolio, particularly the transmission spec sheet of its cars, you'd notice a peculiar detail. Most vehicles in the company's U.S. portfolio use a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) transmission, which the company brands as the Lineartronic CVT.

Subaru has been offering this CVT as standard on most Subaru vehicles since 2014. As of 2025, the only exceptions to this are the two performance-focused cars in its lineup: the Subaru BRZ (6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission), and the Subaru WRX (6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic with manual mode). The company's all-electric offerings are also exempt, since EVs don't need a traditional transmission system.

The rest of Subaru's vehicles in the U.S. get various iterations of the company's Lineartronic CVT, with additional features like adaptive control, incline start assist, and low shift modes. Some of Subaru's CVT-toting cars also feature dedicated manual modes for those who prefer the manual control in their vehicles. While Subaru's first try with CVTs dates back to 1989 with the Subaru Justy, the first instance of the company using it on a fairly recent model dates back to 2010 when it announced the Lineartronic CVT.