The Biggest Transmission Recalls In Recent History

Regardless of whether you've bought a new car, a washing machine, or a laptop, you might eventually discover potential issues. There are some crucial safety concerns that manufacturers have to bear in mind, and should anything threaten that, even potentially, action has to be taken. Motor vehicles, of course, are particularly vulnerable to this, being effectively a collection of crucial components, any one of which could be deadly if a fault arises.

The transmission is one of the most critical elements of all, and any vehicle with transmission issues could cause enormous danger to its driver and others on the road. There are telltale signs that your transmission may be going bad, but sometimes the first drivers know of a potential problem is a vehicle recall. Some only concern a small number of vehicles, while others can be enormous. As such, some of the biggest auto recalls have centered around the transmission of the vehicle in question.

Here are some of the most extensive recent transmission recalls, how they came about, and which models were affected by them. These transmission problems concern some of the biggest auto manufacturers in the business, and it was incumbent upon them to protect customers by investigating possible issues and resolving them where necessary. Here's how they opted to approach that in these high-profile cases, exactly how many vehicles were included in them, and whether the fix was a simple matter of software or something rather more complex.

