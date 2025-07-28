The Most Common Problems With The Subaru Outback (According To Owners)

Since its introduction in 1994, the Subaru Outback has grown into one of the most popular station wagons across six generations — though it was also sold in sedan forms. The latest seventh generation model has set out to change things by assuming a proper SUV shape. The Legacy-based car is often celebrated for its practicality, safety, rugged build, and standard all-wheel drive system, which makes it very capable of cruising around city streets or tackling moderate off-road courses. As a result, it is a long-standing favorite among enthusiasts and 'go-anywhere' on and off-road drivers.

The outback is also often appreciated by those seeking a daily driver, as it is generally reliable and comes well-stocked with features. But even the most reliable cars can have problems, and as covered in our ranking of the Subaru Outback generations, reliability may vary from generation to generation or even based on the specific model being considered. In the course of researching this topic, we've heard of some difficulties in a number of areas, including those related to faulty electrical systems, excessive oil consumption, transmission failure, and windshield damage. Here's a look at the five most common problems with the Subaru Outback, based on feedback from owners.