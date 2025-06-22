Subaru Starlink: How Much Does It Cost & What's The Difference Between The Packages?

Most major carmakers have their own in-house, internet-connected infotainment systems, and Subaru's is known as Starlink. The technology is available across Subaru's range, and it offers a variety of safety and convenience features alongside its core media and navigation controls. In order to get the best out of Starlink, Subaru owners will need to pay for a monthly subscription that unlocks its full suite of features, and there are multiple packages available to choose from. If you buy a new Subaru, you'll get a three-year trial to the Starlink Safety Plus package and a six-month trial to the Starlink Security Plus package for free. To work out whether it's worth paying for these services after the trial periods end, it's worth breaking down what each one does and how much it will cost.

Safety Plus — the one that's included free for three years with all new Subarus — is Starlink's most basic connectivity package. Once the trial period ends, it costs $99.95 per year, or $9.95 monthly. Arguably, the biggest benefit of the package is that it enables the car's infotainment system to receive over-the-air updates, so it can download the latest security updates and features. It also enables the car to generate a health report, send an automatic request for assistance in an emergency, and notify the driver about car maintenance schedules, among other things. In addition to the basic Safety Plus package, though, Subaru owners can also opt to pay for additional subscription tiers to unlock extra security and convenience features.