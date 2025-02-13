These Are Subaru Outback Years To Avoid (According To Owners)

Known for its all-wheel drive technology, and models with lengthy lifespans, Subaru offers a distinct experience from its rivals. One of the keys to the automaker's success, has been the long-running Outback, which first appeared in the mid-'90s as a trim option for the Legacy L wagon. But, as the Outback's popularity grew, it quickly became its own stand-alone model, and continues to be successful today, with 168,771 units sold in 2024. We had some first-hand experience recently with the 2024 Subaru Outback Touring XT, and loved the addition of turbocharging, but the driver assistance technology was a bit intrusive.

However, despite Subaru boasting that 96% of their vehicles purchased in the last decade are still going strong, there are a few iterations of the Outback you may want to skip. Over the years, many owners have voiced similar grievances about certain production years of the mid-size SUV, that include electrical issues, fragile windshields, and even steering difficulty. The most problematic years in terms of owner complaints are 2015, 2017, and 2018, per CarComplaints.com. However, don't let these dark spots in an otherwise well received history dissuade you from the automaker. But, for those considering this unique vehicle, there are several things to know before buying a Subaru Outback (new or used).

