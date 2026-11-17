VR has long been the tech industry's sci-fi-inspired pipe dream. While it's cool to imagine a "Snow Crash" pair of VR goggles that take you to a hyperrealistic digital world, the reality is less rosy. In the current year, many view the entire VR industry as a lost cause. For one, VR headsets don't sell very well. Just ask Sony, which abandoned its PSVR 2, or Apple, which has all but forgotten about the Apple Vision Pro, or Meta, the king of VR, which gutted its VR division after shoveling billions into an incinerator for it.

For another, few want to risk making content for VR. Developers now give a wide berth to VR games. I've seen some who claim (not strong claims, to be clear, but claims that would seem logical) that retention for VR headsets is low. Anecdotally, I owned the Meta Quest 3 — the gold standard of VR headsets — and ended up selling it after only a year. It was hot, heavy, and uncomfortable to wear. It gave me nausea, it provoked some crazy eye strain, and, most importantly, I didn't have any fun outside of a scarce few good VR experiences like "Half-Life: Alyx." Beyond gaming, it was a poor choice for a digital work environment.

In my view, the problem is that VR sounds good on paper, but just does not translate into the "Ready Player One" future we imagine it to be — at least not with current technology. We're seeing a rerun of VR with smart glasses, which are not super useful and have been used by creeps to secretly film women. Maybe someday this could change with better hardware and more thoughtful use of it, but for now it's amazing so many VR headsets have sold and still sell.