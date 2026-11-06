Cybertruck Haters Just Got An Early Christmas Gift, And Elon's Grasping For Excuses
The Tesla Cybertruck, Elon Musk's angular, stainless steel-clad vanity project on wheels, looks like it'll be reaching the end of its production life soon. In a post to his personal account on X, Elon Musk said that Gigafactory Texas, home of the Cybertruck, "will be winding down production...around the middle of next year." Reportedly, the Cybercab, the supposedly autonomous two-door EV, will replace it, or that's Elon Musk's excuse for poor sales, anyway.
The Cybertruck is perhaps the most divisive vehicle in recent memory from an equally divisive company. The vehicle looks strange with its stainless steel panels and bizarre profile, and it's produced by a company run by a CEO who decided to try his hand at the American political machine. The Cybertruck was not destined to be a mass-market success. And given its relatively low sales numbers, it looks like the truck wasn't even all that successful to begin with. In its Q3 2026 sales report, Tesla says that only 8,295 "other" models (which include the Cybertruck) were delivered to customers. For comparison, Tesla also sold 478,237 Model 3s and Model Ys. In its 2026 Q3 report, Rivian, a company that also makes high-end electric trucks and SUVs, said it sold 19,248 of its vehicles last quarter. According to Tesla's 2026 Q3 update, the Gigafactory is equipped to produce more than 125,000 Cybertrucks a year.
An angular monster
When the Cybertruck was launched, after years of waiting, demos, and teaser images, the internet spontaneously combusted. It was unlike anything the automotive world had seen (probably not in a good way). Instantly, it became the target of ridicule either because of its perhaps less-than-truthful claims, or the fact that it launched as a pricey electric truck that shared more aesthetic sensibilities with a dumpster or an industrial fridge than a conventional pickup. As of this writing, the least expensive model, the Premium All-Wheel Drive model, sits at $92,490 and offers 11,000 pounds of towing and an estimated range of 325 miles. Elon Musk can make all the excuses he wants, but that can't make up for the fact that the Cybertruck was just a fundamentally unlikable vehicle.
Given Elon Musk's history of backtracking statements and Tesla's unreliability when it comes to following through on its grand plans, the exact timeline for when Cybertruck production at the Texas plant will wind down is not yet known. But perhaps the rest of the automotive styling world can breathe a sigh of relief now that the automotive jump-scare that is the Cybertruck may finally be reaching its conclusion.