Cybertruck Haters Just Got An Early Christmas Gift, And Elon's Grasping For Excuses

The Tesla Cybertruck, Elon Musk's angular, stainless steel-clad vanity project on wheels, looks like it'll be reaching the end of its production life soon. In a post to his personal account on X, Elon Musk said that Gigafactory Texas, home of the Cybertruck, "will be winding down production...around the middle of next year." Reportedly, the Cybercab, the supposedly autonomous two-door EV, will replace it, or that's Elon Musk's excuse for poor sales, anyway.

The Cybertruck is perhaps the most divisive vehicle in recent memory from an equally divisive company. The vehicle looks strange with its stainless steel panels and bizarre profile, and it's produced by a company run by a CEO who decided to try his hand at the American political machine. The Cybertruck was not destined to be a mass-market success. And given its relatively low sales numbers, it looks like the truck wasn't even all that successful to begin with. In its Q3 2026 sales report, Tesla says that only 8,295 "other" models (which include the Cybertruck) were delivered to customers. For comparison, Tesla also sold 478,237 Model 3s and Model Ys. In its 2026 Q3 report, Rivian, a company that also makes high-end electric trucks and SUVs, said it sold 19,248 of its vehicles last quarter. According to Tesla's 2026 Q3 update, the Gigafactory is equipped to produce more than 125,000 Cybertrucks a year.