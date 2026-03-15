Elon Musk's Data Centers Keep Getting Louder And Residents Are Fed Up

Thoughts of AI taking over the world have been keeping many people up at night, but few imagined AI would literally keep them awake with its noise. That's exactly what residents of Southaven, Mississippi, have been going through. The noise is originating from a bunch of methane gas turbines parked on a formerly quiet stretch of road. Eddie Gossett, a 76-year-old man who lives on that same road, told NBC News that he woke up one morning last summer to what felt like a jet engine had materialised outside his window. Things haven't gotten any better since.

The turbines showed up last year without any notice, followed by more in December. There are 27 in total now. Gas turbines are essentially jet engines repurposed to generate electricity. Tech companies have been deploying them as quick-and-dirty power sources because local power grids simply can't keep up with the energy requirements of AI data centers. In some cases, data centers are sitting empty because utilities haven't even approved their power supply yet.

The Southaven site turbines are supposed to be temporary, but 'temporary' is doing a lot of heavy lifting there — after all, it's been months. Gossett actually supports Musk's work with DOGE and called it "a service," but even he's had enough. He suggested that Musk actually come over and stay at his house for a week to get an idea of how bad the noise is.