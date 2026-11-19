6 Gadgets I'd Wait Until Black Friday To Buy (And 4 You Should Buy Now)
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If you've been looking to buy something at a discount, you've probably considered waiting until late November to buy it. The sales period leading up to Black Friday (this year on November 27) and ending after Cyber Monday (November 30) brings deals to just about every kind of product, from gadgets to homeware to clothes to consumables to subscriptions. However, I've been reporting on Black Friday, and covering its discounts, for the best part of a decade now, and I've learned that not all deals are created equal.
Every year, I keep a watch on various product types to report on Black Friday discounts that are significant, surprising, or reduce the best gadgets I've tested. Patterns have become clear: I've noticed that some kinds of products reliably get better discounts than during the rest of the year, but others only have cursory price cuts. Worse, some reductions are actually better at other times of the year.
Black Friday is getting near — we're already seeing deep discounts on things like smart home devices — and so it's worth knowing whether you should wait a few more weeks to shorten your wish list, or if there's no point holding out on that buy when it'll be better to pick it up now. I'll begin with six kinds of products that will see their best price cuts over Black Friday, and are thus worth waiting for, and then four that probably won't see improved discounts, so are worth buying straight away.
Wait: Earbuds
One of the most sought-after products over Black Friday is a pair of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, because they tend to be affordable enough that you can make an impulse purchase without feeling guilty, yet expensive enough that a discount is appreciated. Every year I see (and, on occasion, buy) greatly discounted earbuds over Black Friday. You can generally rely on a reasonably wide range of products to see worthwhile deals.
For example, in 2025, both the Apple AirPods 4 and the wonderful Nothing Ear (a) got discounts just shy of 50%, and other top products from brands like Sony, Samsung, and Bose all enjoyed discounts of around 30%. The world of wireless earbuds is a busy one, and various brands find the sales season a great way to compete with each other by offering lower prices for their tech. I expect that to be especially true of the best open earbuds, because this market segment is booming in popularity.
You'll notice that I'm just talking about earbuds, and not headphones. While some pairs of over-ear headphones see massive discounts (the Beats Studio Pro, for example, were cheaper than half price), that's not a Black Friday phenomenon. I often see headphones I love sold at a massive discount all year round, so the deals aren't better in November — but they do come to a wider range of cans.
Wait: TVs
For every single Black Friday I've covered, TVs have been the most popular product deal-hunters have been looking for, and I totally understand why. The cheaper prices mean you can buy a set that's bigger, higher-res, or uses more advanced screen tech than you'd be able to justify at MSRP. Some of the most popular deals I've covered in the past are on screens that are 85 inches or above, use QLED or Mini LED, or have 120Hz refresh rates. These deal-hunters aren't barking up the wrong tree, because the sales season often brings some stellar discounts.
It's easy to find plenty of TVs discounted by around 50%, from small and affordable models to larger wall-filling sets, and I'm always seeing reductions of over $1,000 for some of the more premium sets on the market. The catch? The best Black Friday TV discounts sell out quickly, because stock is limited on lots of the models, and if you don't act fast, you're often left on Cyber Monday with some pretty poor remaining discounts.
If you're already buying a TV set over Black Friday (or if you already own one), there's an important peripheral that I'd recommend buying: a soundbar. There are plenty of major soundbar brands, and most will offer some kind of discount, although the reductions aren't usually as significant as the ones on TVs are.
Wait: Tablets
One of the most consistently reduced product families I've ever seen is Amazon's tablets, like the Amazon Fire Max 11, which consistently see discounts of at least 30% and sometimes over 50%. These slates aren't for everyone, but they're cheap and cheery and good for an on-the-go screen. But when looking for Black Friday tablet deals, there's usually one kind of slate people are looking for: iPads.
I consider Black Friday the best time to buy an iPad, partly because Apple itself rarely discounts them, but largely because the roughly $100 we see cut off the price constitutes a big saving for the more affordable models. For example, last year, the entry-level iPad and iPad mini were both $100 off, bringing them under $400. However, the $100 discount seen on the iPad Air and iPad Pro didn't make for as exciting a discount. It's also a great time to buy accessories, with the Apple Pencil enjoying a rare reduction.
Let's not forget Android tablets either, because select models see far better discounts than iPads. For example, last year, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra was discounted by $200, while the TCL Nxtpaper tablet got a $170 saving, both beating their equivalent iPads. Not all discounts are equal, though, and some brands like Lenovo offer comparatively unimpressive discounts on their tablets.
Wait: Gaming hardware (except consoles)
I'm lumping into one category various pieces of gaming hardware like controllers, keyboards and mice, headsets, and monitors. If you're looking to expand your lineup of gaming kit, Black Friday is a good time to do it, with big discounts on top products and, more importantly, a wide range of options reduced. Games themselves are reduced in price too, but that's not exclusive to Black Friday, and I find it cheaper to keep an eye on my gaming wish list year-round.
Across product categories, it's common to see discounts of around a third for controllers and audio across Black Friday, with some of my personal highlights being that Pro controllers get reduced to affordable prices and DualSense reductions come to a wide range of color options. It's also a great time to buy those "nice-to-have" items, with deals on storage, gaming monitors, and carry cases being pretty common. As we've already explored, TVs are commonly reduced too.
There's an exception to this rule: Console discounts are usually sparse, often constituting a tiny discount on a bundle or refurbished model, and I'm including handhelds and PC graphics cards here. That's not surprising, given how PS5 prices are shooting up, and the console isn't alone. If you've been looking to buy a new console for Grand Theft Auto 6, I'm sorry to say that you probably won't see any worthwhile discounts this year.
Wait: Wearable gadgets
Black Friday is a great time to pick up those gadgets you'd like to have, but don't really need, thanks to the lower prices. You could argue that smartwatches and fitness trackers fall squarely into that category, which is why I'd say wearables are only worth buying once the discounts start. That'd be true even if the discounts were limited, but there are always a few great ones.
Before Apple fans get too excited: Apple Watches generally do get discounts, but rarely amazing ones; last year the Series 11 models saw $70 discounts, which isn't fantastic for pricey and optional tech like this. In fact, many brands offer paltry discounts, with the likes of Fitbit joining Apple with small reductions. But there are a few that buck the trend with great reductions. For example, last year, Garmin offered reductions like $150 off the Forerunner 265, and the Oura Ring 4 was $100 off. If you're looking for the best gadgets to hit your fitness goals, browsing around during the sales will help you get them at a reduced price.
Wait: Kitchen tech
If you have a long list of recommended cooking gadgets for your kitchen, then you'll find Black Friday a great time to pick up some of them. Countertop items like air fryers, coffee machines, and food processors often see sizable reductions, which could help you answer the question of "Do I really need that ice cream machine?"
Take air fryers. Last year, there were several options reduced by around 50%, including the premium Ninja XL and the more affordable Chefman TurboFry Touch, and countless alternatives saw deals that were almost as good. Air fryers are often some of the best-discounted kitchen gadgets, but other kinds of gadgets, like coffee machines, often see better reductions during Black Friday than at other times. Last year we saw hundreds of dollars off the likes of the Philips 3300 Super Auto and Breville Infuser, making these relatively expensive makers feasible to pick up for people who wouldn't normally want to spend that kind of money.
If you want to treat yourself, some brands make all kinds of kitchen gadgets, and some discounts apply to the kinds of tech you might not consider at other times of year. For example, last year, we saw discounts on Ninja's ice cream machine and frozen drink maker, and on stand mixers and slicer/shredders from KitchenAid. Perhaps discounts in 2026 will make these gadgets affordable enough that you decide to buy one.
Don't wait: Smartphones
I've been covering smartphones for longer than any other kind of gadget, so I can confidently say that Black Friday mobile discounts are rarely worth waiting for. You'll be better off simply picking up a handset when your current device comes to the end of its natural life.
Some of the more significant Black Friday mobile discounts last year included $400 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, $160 off the Nothing Phone (3), and $200 off the Google Pixel 10, which seems good until you remember that they were still $1,599, $639, and $699, respectively. Some of the handsets you'd want to see discounted most, like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, saw discounts that saved more money, but still not enough to make them "cheap." One brand offering reasonable discounts was Motorola, with deals making its cheaper phones like the Moto G or Moto G Stylus even cheaper, but even they rarely went higher than 30% off.
Many Black Friday cell deals come from carriers (including some of the phone carriers consumers try to avoid), and this is generally the only way to get a Black Friday deal on an iPhone. Last year, carrier deals reduced the upfront cost of an iPhone or threw in extra tech. But carrier deals are never as good as you'd think when you remember they result in you being locked into contracts, and I always advise buying unlocked when possible as it saves you money in the long run.
Don't wait: Bluetooth speakers
Wireless speakers don't see as poor Black Friday deals as smartphones, but there's another reason the deals on them aren't worth it. The best Bluetooth speakers are much more of an "evergreen" discounted product, which means that reductions hit different models at different points of the year, and I've never seen a worthwhile uptick through November. If you've got a limited budget for items in the sales, I'd say other gadgets should take precedence, and then you can keep an eye on your chosen music player through the rest of the year (and in Christmas sales, which are pretty good for audio products).
Don't get me wrong, there will be loudspeaker discounts over the Black Friday period. Last year we saw $70 off the JBL Charge 6 and $50 off the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 4, for example, and other speakers saw even bigger discounts. But some of the best reductions are on speakers that are good but not best-in-class, and many of the go-to options I often recommend see less impressive discounts. From my experience, this is also true of some other kinds of speaker, like wired stereo bookshelf or desktop ones, and when it comes to audio deals over Black Friday, I always point to earbuds as your best bet.
Don't wait: E-readers (except Kindles)
I've already talked about Amazon discounting its own products by massive amounts over Black Friday, and that's also true of its e-readers. Whichever Kindle you want to buy, you're sure to find a sizable reduction in price based on precedent, and we have a guide on all the Amazon Kindle devices ranked worst to best so you can make a decision on which to buy. However, the world of e-book readers doesn't stop with the Kindle.
While you can readily find discounts of over $100 on certain Kindle models, Amazon's competitors don't always take to Black Friday as strongly, offering relatively small discounts. In 2025, reMarkable offered reductions on bundles for its pricey e-reader slates, but none took off anywhere near as much as equivalent Kindle Scribe deals, and Kobo's and Onyx's discounts only took roughly $50 off their priciest options. Certain other e-reader makes don't offer Black Friday discounts at all.
Of all the product types I cover, e-readers are some of the worst for deals, in that you can generally find them at the same price year-round. As explained, that's not true of Kindles, but even they see similar discounts year-round to their Black Friday discounts. My overall recommendation is that you buy your e-reader whenever you want it, and perhaps use Black Friday to pick up a discount on e-books.
Don't wait: Professional creative kit
The products I wish got frequent discounts are items for creative professionals. I'm talking about cameras and lenses, microphones, tripods, and lights. I use this kind of equipment all the time, and after many years of trying to buy it during Black Friday and Prime Day seasons, I learned that top-tier kit doesn't come cheap.
I'm talking about top-end items. Last year, Black Friday saw a range of camera discounts, like $700 off the Sony a7 IV or $250 off the Nikon Z5 II, and there were similar discounts on entry-level models like the Nikon Z30 and Sony Alpha ZV-E10 II. For more advanced cameras, the discounts tail off in percentage terms, and for top-end kit like Sony Venice or Arri items, you likely won't find any discounts at all. That's true of other kinds of gear; I spent some time over Black Friday 2025 trying to buy a wireless radio mic and ended up skipping the deals as there was nothing substantial.
Not a working professional, but an amateur or social media content creator? You might be able to find creative kit that's perfect for you, as long as you're not trying to buy anything top-end. For example, Neewer kit is perfect for content creators, and the brand runs plentiful deals (which I've indulged in before), and brands like DJI and Insta360 often have their own Black Friday deals on various pieces of their kit too. So there will be plenty of fun gifts for content creators.