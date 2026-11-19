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If you've been looking to buy something at a discount, you've probably considered waiting until late November to buy it. The sales period leading up to Black Friday (this year on November 27) and ending after Cyber Monday (November 30) brings deals to just about every kind of product, from gadgets to homeware to clothes to consumables to subscriptions. However, I've been reporting on Black Friday, and covering its discounts, for the best part of a decade now, and I've learned that not all deals are created equal.

Every year, I keep a watch on various product types to report on Black Friday discounts that are significant, surprising, or reduce the best gadgets I've tested. Patterns have become clear: I've noticed that some kinds of products reliably get better discounts than during the rest of the year, but others only have cursory price cuts. Worse, some reductions are actually better at other times of the year.

Black Friday is getting near — we're already seeing deep discounts on things like smart home devices — and so it's worth knowing whether you should wait a few more weeks to shorten your wish list, or if there's no point holding out on that buy when it'll be better to pick it up now. I'll begin with six kinds of products that will see their best price cuts over Black Friday, and are thus worth waiting for, and then four that probably won't see improved discounts, so are worth buying straight away.