5 Smart Home Devices With Deep Discounts In November 2026

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While November tends to bring cool weather, falling leaves, and a blessed food-first holiday, it also rings in the official beginning of the holiday shopping season. While Black Friday — which has, traditionally, been the day after Thanksgiving — has long been revered for offering the biggest sales of the season, the event itself is no longer relegated to a single calendar day.

In fact, these days retailers big and small are known to stretch the Black Friday sales event out over the entire month of November. You can count The Home Depot among the major retailers going all in on Black Friday month this year, with the big box home improvement retailer indeed running deep discounts on all manner of gear through its online outlet with weeks to go before the official post-Thanksgiving bonanza.

As you'd likely expect, power tools, appliances, and homewares have been a big part of those early Black Friday discounts, including DeWalt's free tool and battery deals. The retailer is, however, expanding the scope of the sales as the month progresses, and has recently applied some serious discounts to several items in the "Smart Home" section of its online storefront. Those sales include everything from televisions and security systems to home hubs, lighting, and thermostats. Here's a look at a few items with discounts we think it'll be hard for many consumers to ignore.