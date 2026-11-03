Home Depot's DeWalt Free Tool & Battery Deals Are Back In November 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The calendar has officially flipped to November, bringing the world all that much closer to the coziest days of the holiday season. For many people, gift-giving is a big part of the coming season, with the sales that tend to precede it making it a little easier to carry the financial strain. It is, of course, a little too early for most stores to drop Black Friday deals, but that doesn't mean you can't still score some deep discounts, with The Home Depot already offering deals on batteries and power tools bearing the distinctive logo of DeWalt Tools.

Such deals are not uncommon at The Home Depot, with the big box home improvement retailer running "buy-one, get-one" deals throughout the year for several of the major tool brands. And yes, the November deals on DeWalt-branded gear are very much a pay-to-play sort of thing, with THD offering a "Free Gift" along with the purchase of certain DeWalt tools and battery kits.

At present, there are four deals to be had on gear from the Stanley Black & Decker-owned brand through The Home Depot's online outlet, ranging in price from $199 to $499. They also vary dramatically in what you need to pay for to get that free gift at the point of purchase. So, let's have a look at exactly what The Home Depot has put together for those four DeWalt Tools deals in November.