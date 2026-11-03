Home Depot's DeWalt Free Tool & Battery Deals Are Back In November 2026
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The calendar has officially flipped to November, bringing the world all that much closer to the coziest days of the holiday season. For many people, gift-giving is a big part of the coming season, with the sales that tend to precede it making it a little easier to carry the financial strain. It is, of course, a little too early for most stores to drop Black Friday deals, but that doesn't mean you can't still score some deep discounts, with The Home Depot already offering deals on batteries and power tools bearing the distinctive logo of DeWalt Tools.
Such deals are not uncommon at The Home Depot, with the big box home improvement retailer running "buy-one, get-one" deals throughout the year for several of the major tool brands. And yes, the November deals on DeWalt-branded gear are very much a pay-to-play sort of thing, with THD offering a "Free Gift" along with the purchase of certain DeWalt tools and battery kits.
At present, there are four deals to be had on gear from the Stanley Black & Decker-owned brand through The Home Depot's online outlet, ranging in price from $199 to $499. They also vary dramatically in what you need to pay for to get that free gift at the point of purchase. So, let's have a look at exactly what The Home Depot has put together for those four DeWalt Tools deals in November.
Here's a look at Home Depot's free DeWalt tool and battery kits for November
We'll start with the $199 package from The Home Depot, which is a 20V Max Battery Kit that includes one 4Ah battery and one 6Ah battery, along with a charger. If you choose to invest in the kit, you'll be able to select one of 14 different free gifts, including anything from additional batteries to blowers, cutting tools, and impact drivers. Those extras range in price from $123.40 to $249, and are the same for each of the November deals.
If you opt for the $299 Atomic 20V Max 2-tool combo kit, the upgrades are significant, with THD packing it with both an Atomic 20V Max Impact Driver and an Atomic 20V Max Drill, as well as a 5Ah battery, a 2Ah battery, and a charger. You also get a bag to carry them along wherever you need. The $399 20-Volt Max lithium-ion cordless 3-tool combo kit delivers even more gear up front. It comes with a top-notch 20V Max Oscillating Multi-tool along with a 20V Max Drill and Impact Driver, as well as a 6Ah 20V Max battery, a 4Ah 20V Max battery, a 6 Ah Flexvolt 20V-60V Max battery, a charger, and a bag.
The $499 20V Max lithium-ion cordless 5-tool combo kit for November is pretty stacked with 20V Max gear too, and comes with a compact drill, an impact driver, a 6 1/2-inch circular saw, a reciprocating saw, an oscillating tool, a 2Ah 20V Max battery, and a 2-amp charger. With the add-on free tool included, that is one heck of a big package.