3 DeWalt 20V Tools Worth Buying (And 2 To Avoid)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Looking for a new tool to bring into your collection can be a simple process at times. In some circumstances, you'll just look to buy the tool you need from the brand your cordless gear hails from. Staying within a single battery and brand ecosystem takes nearly all of the guesswork out of shopping for a new tool to add functionality to your collection.

Whether it's a work light you're looking for or a new cutting tool that can handle specific material needs, the first port of call is often your existing brand loyalties. Some will shop around, however, and plenty of DIYers and even professional users will strategically add new brands into their collection whenever sale pricing is offered or when bundle packs are made available for a reasonable price.

Diversifying your collection is valuable because it opens up possibilities and allows you to shop sales more efficiently. It also helps you avoid some tools that users have reported bad experiences with in the past. All brands have their strong points and a few duds they've brought out to the market, and DeWalt, a professional-grade power tool maker, is no exception. There are lots of great pieces of DeWalt gear to consider, but some of the brand's equipment misses the mark. These are three of DeWalt's more niche products in the 20V lineup that stand out for buyers and two others that might be worth passing over for a different brand. They're all highlighted for their strong points (or weaknesses) by user reviews at Amazon, Home Depot, and on professional tool review outlets.