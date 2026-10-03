5 Phone Carriers To Avoid, According To Consumers

There are many things to consider when choosing a new phone carrier. Reception, accessability, customer service, and getting a good value are just a few examples. While there are numerous experts with extensive knowledge of cell phone providers out there, it's always good to see what actual customers think about all of these different phone carriers, as they use them regularly in their day-to-day lives.

Luckily, there are many resources out there where you can find the opinions of consumers on this topic. Companies like Consumer Reports, J.D. Power, and the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) specialize in surveying thousands of real customers across the country about their overall experiences with these phone carriers. They also dig into specific categories, such as reception and value for price, to get a greater sense of these experiences. By using all of these surveys, we have chosen five different phone carriers that generally receive poor scores from consumers from across all of these platforms. These include both major network providers and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), which are wireless providers that don't own their own cell tower infrastructure and build their networks off that of those major networks. Based on the opinions of customers, the size and power of your network doesn't have much bearing on their regular experiences.