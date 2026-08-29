5 Phone Carriers Owned By Verizon

Verizon was the result of the merger of Bell Atlantic and GTE in 2000, and it has grown to become one of the largest cellular carriers in the States. Verizon has coverage across most places in the country, and the company claims its 4G network covers more than 99% of the U.S. population. In fact, the company's wireless cellular coverage is so vast, that several MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) lease and use Verizon's network behind the scenes to serve their own customers. For its tens of millions of subscribers, Verizon provides both wireless voice and data services plus broadband.

Most people know Verizon for its flagship wireless service. However, the company's grip on the U.S. wireless carrier market doesn't end there. It extends beyond its flagship prepaid and postpaid plans, because the company also owns several other phone carriers. These companies target different types of customers and price points while giving subscribers access to Verizon's vast wireless network.

Although several affordable carriers use Verizon's network, it doesn't own every provider that taps into its 4G and 5G network. Some are independent companies that merely use Verizon's network. However, Verizon also directly owns several prepaid and budget-focused carriers, such as Visible, Straight Talk, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, SafeLink, Walmart Family Mobile, and Total Wireless.