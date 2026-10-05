10 Best Wireless Earbuds You Can Buy In 2026

Aside from their overly confusing nomenclature, Sony's flagship wireless earbuds have largely succeeded in delivering a good experience with each iteration. The latest product to join this group, the Sony WF-1000XM6, is no exception, with Sony itself stating that these wireless earbuds bring big quality upgrades. Multiple professional reviewers have praised the audio output of these earbuds. Sound is well-balanced, dynamic, and very clear. All these publications were also impressed by the earbuds' ANC — well, everyone except TechRadar, which felt that the noise cancellation wasn't entirely effective in their testing. $328 is certainly a hefty premium to pay for the XM6s, but chances are that this investment will be a worthwhile one for anyone who wants a sonically coherent and efficient pair of earbuds.

The matte case itself is well designed, as are the buds themselves. Sony has stated that these earbuds are 11% slimmer than the XM5s. Whether they're a perfect fit for your ears or not will depend on the eartip you choose for them (and the shape of your own ear canal). If you want the ANC's effectiveness to be at its peak, then this is very important. Unfortunately, plenty of reviewers highlighted that these eartips can be suboptimal, and it doesn't help that Sony's app doesn't offer any hearing tests to figure out whether you've placed the best tips for your ear shape. Finally, the IPX4 rating remains consistent with previous models, which isn't great for anyone who expected Sony to improve the overall sturdiness of these earbuds.