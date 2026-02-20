Sony Says New Wireless Earbuds Bring Big Quality Upgrades For The Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've been shopping for wireless headphones or earbuds with active noise canceling (ANC) over the past several years, you've probably heard about Sony's offerings. The brand may no longer dominate portable audio with the Walkman, but has instead found a large measure of success further down the audio chain, releasing products that often land at the very top of recommendation lists for the best wireless earbuds or headphones.

Now, Sony has released a successor to the WF-1000XM5 true wireless earbuds, which it released in 2023. The WF-1000XM6 are a technically capable pair of earbuds that go toe-to-toe with competing products from Apple, Bose, and Samsung, to name a few, and come hot on the heels of Sony's over-ear WH-1000XM6 headphones. Notable improvements include upgraded microphones for better call audio, noise canceling, and transparency mode, alongside claimed improvements to sound quality. There's also a new, custom chip for ANC processing. However, those upgrades come with a price hike: The WF-1000XM5 retailed for $300, already a pretty penny compared to other premium offerings in this product segment, but the WF-1000XM6 earbuds are now priced at $330.

As alluded to above, Sony faces stiff competition. Moreover, the previous WF-1000XM5 were still going strong even after three years. Can the Sony WF-1000XM6 maintain, or even improve on, Sony's reputation as one of the best consumer audio brands? Here's how the new buds stack up in the market, and what reviewers are already saying about them.