14 Free Apps That Actually Add Helpful Features To Your Mac

A very common issue on macOS is that you end up with a handful of small utilities that only do one thing. It can make your Mac feel cluttered and may collectively use too many resources. Enter Vorssaint. Vorssaint is a grab bag of features. These include a volume mixer, Dock previews, mouse scroll direction correction, clipboard history, a file shelf, quick media converters, and more, and more, and more.

Vorssaint is clever about how it implements them, too. You "install" (it's more accurate to say "enable") the features you want, and "uninstall" the rest, to avoid unwanted features being on for no good reason. That also means you can limit how many system permissions you give, rather than giving permissions for features you'll never use.

The million-dollar question is this, though: Are Vorssaint's implementations of other apps good enough to replace them? While we would say the alternatives tend to be a bit more polished, Vorssaint's are good enough, and 100% free. I got rid of my window manager, my clipboard manager, my app uninstaller, and several other tiny apps thanks to Vorssaint.