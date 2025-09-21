The Biggest Problems With AI Coding Are Only Getting Worse

In March, AI figureheads crowed that their own employees would be relegated to the dustbin of history. "I think we will be there in three to six months, where AI is writing 90% of the code," proclaimed Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. "And then, in 12 months, we may be in a world where AI is writing essentially all of the code." Even Ozymandias might have cautioned against such self-serving grandiosity, but Amodei's claims were not out of place. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy predicted AI significantly cutting the company's labor force, including programmers. Skeptical voices like that of tech analyst Ed Zitron, who called Amodei "a liar, a crook, a carnival barker, and a charlatan" in a newsletter published just prior to Amodei's coding claim, couldn't deflate the AI hype bubble.

Six months later, the fundamental problems with AI as a coding tool are being laid bare, and they're only getting worse. Far from AI heading toward sentience as proponents had predicted, companies that embraced AI in the hopes of speeding up work while shedding workers are learning the hard way that it's not a silver bullet. Meanwhile, research continues to show that not only has AI failed to speed up coding work, but that it actually slows programmers down. Code produced with AI is unreliable, and most often leads to dangerous security vulnerabilities. The basic issue is that AI makes mistakes, which means coders must choose between double-checking everything, or crossing their fingers when they commit the code. Those problems don't show any signs of abating, and there's no real solution in sight as AI-coding headaches proliferate across various industries.