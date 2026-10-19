Don't Pay For A PC Optimizer – Windows Has Better Tools Built In

Most Windows users have, at some point, tried a third-party PC optimizer, basically an app or tool that optimizes your computer's performance for gaming and other heavy tasks and keeps it healthy. At least that's what these apps claim. And while third-party tools may be helpful to some users, especially those who are not comfortable with the built-in options, it's worth noting that the native tools have improved a lot over the years. You have features like Storage Sense to automate cleanup, utilities like Task Scheduler to run periodic maintenance operations, and PowerShell to run repair commands.

Of the available built-in tools, Task Scheduler remains one of the most useful, even to the average, everyday user. It's been a part of the operating system since the days of Windows 95. Task Scheduler allows you to automate maintenance and repair tasks, from repairing corrupted system files and clearing cache buildup to automating backups and running disk checks, so that you don't have to do it manually.

But why use Task Scheduler instead of any other third-party optimizer? Using built-in tools offers a major benefit. Since these are native to Windows, they are designed to work with the system and are unlikely to make changes that are detrimental to its health or performance. On the other hand, with a third-party tool, there's always a risk that it can mistake system or personal files for junk or reconfigure components that are best left untouched.