5 Underrated Tools To Improve Windows 11 Gaming Performance

Windows 11 has been out for a few years now, and while it offers genuine improvements over previous Windows versions, it also comes with a fair amount of baggage. For PC gamers, that "baggage" means background processes, telemetry, and system interruptions that can turn a smooth 144 FPS experience into a stuttering mess. We often spend hundreds of dollars on better graphics cards or faster RAM, ignoring the fact that the operating system itself is probably the bottleneck that's causing games to crash.

But you don't always need to upgrade your hardware to get better gaming performance. Sometimes, you just need the right software to tell Windows to run optimally. While everyone knows about updating drivers or enabling "Game Mode," there are a few advanced yet simple-to-use tools that dig deeper into the OS to optimize how your computer handles resources.

We have compiled a list of five such tools that, while perhaps known to hardcore gamers, remain criminally underutilized by the rank-and-file. These apps can help you force spatial upscaling into games that don't support it, manage your CPU cores to prevent micro-stutters, and scrub the memory errors that Windows 11 is notorious for ignoring. Overall, carefully configuring these apps can help make Windows 11 run faster and enable smoother, more enjoyable gaming.