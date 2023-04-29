The Reason Why Your Games Keep Crashing On Windows 11 And How To Fix It

One of the most common causes of gaming-related problems on a PC is underqualified hardware. Your PC's components may not meet the minimum requirement to run the game properly. You can check the game's page on the storefront you bought it from to find the recommended specs (which you should be doing before buying a game if you weren't already).

Even if your PC isn't at the height of the game's recommended specs, however, you may still be able to run it by lowering the game's operating settings. Try turning down the graphical quality, disabling advanced settings like ray tracing, or running the game at a lower framerate or resolution.

The drivers for your PC's GPU may also be out of date. You receive regular manufacturer driver updates for your GPU to ensure it can handle the latest games. Your PC should have a graphical utility preinstalled for your GPU, which you can use to update its drivers. Make sure to check for new drivers on a regular basis; the utility will usually send you a reminder when it's time to update if you leave it running.