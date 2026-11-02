2026 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport Review: Nobody Asked For This, But We're Lucky To Get It
What comes to mind when the name "Gazoo Racing" enters the scene? If you're a Toyota fan, then you definitely have thoughts of high-performance machines. There's the GR86, whose main mission is to remind everyone that you don't need hundreds of horsepower to make every drive track day. There was the GR Supra, the German-Japanese hybrid (not that kind) that brought all the heat (including the X-Pac kind) to the road and track during its time on earth. There's the hottest hatch on the block, the GR Corolla, a track destroyer whose bloodline goes all the way to the FIA World Rally Championship. And of course, there's the upcoming GR GT and its FIA GT3-spec GR GT3 sibling, a new-age Lexus LFA set to bring the hammer down at Daytona, Le Mans, and the high street.
Like Lexus has done with its F label, though, so, too, Toyota has done with the GR brand: brought the vibes, if not the hot-blooded performance, to vehicles one would never associate with track days and championships... like the 2026 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid GR Sport. Yes, a vehicle associated with kick-starting the cute ute era of the 1990s now wants to play in the one place it normally parks outside of: the track.
Knowing I was curious, Toyota sent one — painted in Supersonic Red with a contrasting black roof — down to spend a week with me, as summer finally gave way to fall down in Virginia's New River Valley. Let's find out what sort of madness brought this about in the first place, and whether or not this blocky compact crossover can live up to those two letters on its grille, shall we?
An overlooked precedent for performance
I happen to own a first-generation RAV4 (the one seen above, actually), a black five-door from 1997 with all-wheel drive that, alas, has been a headache to care for ever since buying it over four years ago from the previous owner; even Toyotas can be lemons if you don't properly care for them, kids. That generation — which included a fun three-door version — isn't known for blistering performance, though, not with Toyota's 2.0-liter 3S-FE four-cylinder pumping out a mere 120 horsepower and 125 lb-ft of torque through a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic to the front or all corners.
Unless you lived in Japan.
There, you could also get a 2.0-liter 3S-GE BEAMS (Breakthrough Engine with Advanced Mechanism System) four-pot made in a collaboration with Yamaha. That engine made 177 horsepower and 142 lb-ft of torque.
The extra power wasn't wasted, either. In fact, the first-gen RAV4s could handle quite well. Car and Driver pitted the 1998 model against other compact crossovers, and found the steering to be "sensitive and direct" along with the brakes, and capable of cornering "with the balanced controllability of a sports coupe" like the Toyota Celica.
Then, there was the time the third-gen RAV4 received the same 3.5-liter 2GE-FE V6 that would later be used in the Lotus Evora. This engine gave the otherwise conservative compact crossover 269 horses and 246 lb-ft of torque paired with a five-speed automatic. Revisiting the RAV, Car and Driver found this one hit zero to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds, beating the Volkswagen GTI's own time of 6.6 seconds. And it could corner, too.
But that was then...
What does it mean to bear the mark of the beast, anyway?
Today, most consumers just see the 2026 RAV4 and RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid as a family hauler, not something that could, if given the chance, burn it all down at the local track day. Undeterred by that reputation, Toyota saw fit to apply the GR Sport moniker upon its top-tier compact crossover PHEV. So, what exactly are you getting for your $48,500 base MSRP ($51,335 total sticker as-tested, plus $1,595 destination fee) aside from the aura of Gazoo Racing?
For starters, this is the only GR Sport available for sale in the North American market, as well as the first of its kind to land upon our shores. The GR Sport program has been around since 2019 with the overseas versions of the Corolla and Hilux, but only in 2025 did the North American market finally get one of its own, in the form of the RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid GR Sport.
As the name suggests, Toyota models with the GR Sport tag are the sportier trims of the lineup. Thus, the secret sauce won't be found in its 324-horsepower four-cylinder hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive setup (though it's a good foundation to build the sportiness upon). Instead, it begins with the suspension and wheels.
There, you'll find dedicated damper tuning with stiffer coil springs, a 15-mm-lower ride height, front performance damper, and a reinforced rear suspension cross-member and lower arm covers. The drive battery placement helps contribute to chassis stability by lowering the crossover's center of gravity. Finally, a full set of 20-inch alloys (which weigh 2.2 kg less than the alloys on the XSE model) cover the red GR Sport front and rear brake calipers, and are wrapped in Dunlop Sportmaxx summer-only rubber (though mine wore Bridgestones instead).
Not so cute anymore, huh?
The RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid GR Sport might have the right suspension to make better use of the electrified powertrain, but it also needs the right looks to set it apart from the rest of the pack. This begins on the outside with the aforementioned lightweight 20-inch alloy wheels, of course, but that's just the start.
The aggressive grille is completely functional with upper and lower bumper active cooling ducts, which is important for keeping both the brakes and the powertrain cool under pressure while reducing drag; you don't want your brakes to fade after a few laps or lose a few seconds on the straights, after all. The piano black overfenders aren't just for show, either. They cover front and rear tracks which are an inch wider than the rest of the RAV4 family's standard 62.6-inch front and 63.4-inch rear setup; thus, even more stability around the corners. And to keep it all grounded, a front lip spoiler, a rear wing, and a rear diffuser all move air around the blocky machine while it apex-turns and sends it down the straight sections.
The GR Sport party continues on the inside, starting with the front buckets. Aside from the GR badge stitched into the headrests, the seats are covered in black Brin Naub synthetic suede, SofTex leatherette, and red piping near the top of the seatbacks. Red stitching is everywhere, including the heated steering wheel and model-exclusive leather shift boot. Aluminum sport pedals, GR-branded front door scuff plates, an custom GR start-up screen for the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and exclusive power steering mapping for Sport Mode all contribute.
The everyday crossover yearns for the track
The regular 2026 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid is an earnest, capable, flexible compact crossover, but we're not here for such mundanities in this look at the GR Sport flavor. Not today.
Instead, let me tell you how much fun this sportiest of RAV4s is, especially in light of its past history. This is one's ready to fight, to say the least. All that electric torque is more than sufficient to make its Bridgestones squeal (which I haven't done since I drove a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Black Ghost). There were even a few times I took a turn just hard enough to cause the onboard drive recorder to note down a "driving incident" to send off to cloud land. Pfft! That was a low-speed turn that this hybrid could handle just fine, thank you.
Speaking of corners, the RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid GR Sport handled them in a manner very much unlike your average crossover. Sport mode adds more fun with sharper throttle response and keeping the revs high for spirited driving, like, say, getting past all those big rigs on I-81 on the way through my test loop between home and Draper Mountain Valley Overlook in Pulaski County, Virginia. Sadly I couldn't make it out to my "hometown" road course, Virginia International Raceway, but then again I doubt most RAV4 GR Sport owners will hit the track, either.
2026 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid GR Sport verdict
Unsurprisingly, a week with the 2026 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid GR Sport was very different to the experience of my aging, ailing 1997 classic. This spicy crossover is genuinely enjoyable, though you'll obviously need to be set up to live with a plug-in vehicle to accommodate it. At the same time, while it offers an engaging driving experience not usually seen in a crossover, it can still do the everyday things we all expect our small SUVs to do.
Three decades ago, Toyota helped launched the "cute ute" wave with the RAV4, a crossover that had a lot of surprising performance-driving capabilities despite its limitations. Today, the RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid GR Sport continues this tradition, and then some.
In fact, you have to wonder what would happen if the automaker decided to turn the RAV4 into a full GR model, though; or, perhaps, even a GRMN model. After all, if Gazoo Racing can somehow take the hottest of hot hatches up to 11 with the GRMN Corolla, why not do the same to one of Toyota's greatest hits of all time? The RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid GR Sport will do fine for now, though.