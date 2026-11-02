2026 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport Review: Nobody Asked For This, But We're Lucky To Get It

What comes to mind when the name "Gazoo Racing" enters the scene? If you're a Toyota fan, then you definitely have thoughts of high-performance machines. There's the GR86, whose main mission is to remind everyone that you don't need hundreds of horsepower to make every drive track day. There was the GR Supra, the German-Japanese hybrid (not that kind) that brought all the heat (including the X-Pac kind) to the road and track during its time on earth. There's the hottest hatch on the block, the GR Corolla, a track destroyer whose bloodline goes all the way to the FIA World Rally Championship. And of course, there's the upcoming GR GT and its FIA GT3-spec GR GT3 sibling, a new-age Lexus LFA set to bring the hammer down at Daytona, Le Mans, and the high street.

Like Lexus has done with its F label, though, so, too, Toyota has done with the GR brand: brought the vibes, if not the hot-blooded performance, to vehicles one would never associate with track days and championships... like the 2026 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid GR Sport. Yes, a vehicle associated with kick-starting the cute ute era of the 1990s now wants to play in the one place it normally parks outside of: the track.

Knowing I was curious, Toyota sent one — painted in Supersonic Red with a contrasting black roof — down to spend a week with me, as summer finally gave way to fall down in Virginia's New River Valley. Let's find out what sort of madness brought this about in the first place, and whether or not this blocky compact crossover can live up to those two letters on its grille, shall we?