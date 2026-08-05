People Keep Taking My Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid Advice

Write about cars for a little while, and you get used to people asking you for your opinion on what vehicle they should buy. Write about them for a lot longer, and you'll realize nobody usually takes that advice: what they're really hoping for is validation of whatever they've already decided to buy. So, imagine my surprise when several of my friends actually went out and bought a RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid, citing — at least in part — my thoughts on the matter.

I'm not really concerned that the suggestion will come back to bite me, though. Sales of the 2026 RAV4 PHEV have been so brisk that Toyota is apparently struggling to meet demand. My friends had to widen their search beyond a couple hundred miles, just to find a dealership with an available allocation. And, once located, you'll be shocked to hear that there was zero wiggle-room on price. In fact, there wasn't even a spare example for them to test drive.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Given the 2026 RAV4 PHEV starts at $43,095 (including $1,595 destination) or nearly a full $10,000 more than the regular, hybrid-as-standard RAV4 — not that there's any guarantee dealers will offer those base trims anyway — you're potentially looking at a near-$50k compact crossover. That's without splashing out on the freshly-added GR SPORT trim. So the question has to be, does this plug-in hybrid really live up to the high demand?