It's Goodbye To Toyota's GR Supra, But Should You Care?

Seven years after its debut, the Toyota GR Supra is still controversial. Such is the risk you take, resurrecting a beloved badge for a new era of sports cars. Toyota's decision to partner with BMW made perfect sense, economically speaking, but even today — with this fifth-generation Supra about to bow out for good — loyalists still haven't forgiven the Japanese automaker for diluting the heritage.

Just what those loyalists would think of this — the 2026 GR Supra MkV Final Edition — is a good question, then. The flagship trim for the Supra's last model year is priced from a hefty $70,545 (including $1,195 destination); Toyota had already dropped the cheaper, lesser-powered 2.0-liter inline-four back in MY25, in favor of a 3.0-liter inline-six across the board.

It's arguably the most persuasive spec for the U.S. market, piping that engine's power through the six-speed manual gearbox Toyota initially insisted would never happen. That said, it falls short of the Supra A90 Final Edition — only 300 examples of which were shared between Japan and Europe — which nudged output up to 429 horsepower.