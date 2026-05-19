5 Cars Every Toyota Supra Fan Would Consider A Worthy Replacement

It's the end of an era for Toyota; as many of us enthusiasts know (and lament), the Supra is officially on its way ou, at least for now. We have a few stunning-looking JDM cars coming out in the next couple years, granted. Cars like the Toyota GR GT and next-generation Nissan Skyline, for instance, but while I'm as excited as the next gearhead, I'm also a pragmatist; we don't really know how well these cars will fill the Supra's shoes, since we've not gotten our hands on them yet.

Instead, I'm going to consider the term "replacement" in a modern context, as opposed to a future one. It's the end of 2026, and all the Supras have disappeared from the lot. What are my options for a solid rear-wheel drive mid-range sports car with a manual transmission? Sure, I could always buy used — for A90 Supra money (starting at near enough 60 large), I could import (another) one of my dream JDM cars and not break a sweat. Part of the reason why I'm hypothetically purchasing a new Supra is because I want a brand-new car, and with sports cars fading into the tall shadow cast by crossovers and SUVs in America, I'm not exactly spoiled for choice.

I've been into cars for the better part of three decades now; I know exactly what I want, and a modern Supra would check a lot of those boxes for me. Which raises the question: What else is out there? There's a couple obvious answers, to be sure, but the more I looked (and the more out of the box I thought), the more surprises I found. Let's have a look.