The Ford Mustang Dark Horse's Purported 500 HP Might Not Be What It Seems

While it may not be the most powerful or most exotic of the various modern Mustang performance variants, the Ford Mustang Dark Horse is a special kind of modern enthusiast car. With Chevrolet discontinuing the Camaro and Dodge getting rid of the Challenger in recent years, the Mustang GT has already established itself as the remaining V8-powered American pony car — and the Dark Horse takes everything that makes the GT special and amps it all up a bit.

This includes the engine bay, where the Dark Horse is powered by the same basic 5.0-liter Coyote V8 that comes in the GT, but with a few performance tweaks that bump output from 480 horsepower in the base GT to 500 horsepower in the Dark Horse. This is big, not just because 500 horsepower is an impressive power figure on its own, but because it means the Dark Horse's 5.0 makes 100 horsepower per liter — helping it join a distinguished list of naturally aspirated performance engines.

However, there can sometimes be large variations between a car's on-paper horsepower rating and its real-world power as delivered to the rear wheels — and not just due to the typical and expected drivetrain loss. For an example of this, look no further than Road & Track's recent experiment putting the same Mustang Dark Horse on four different chassis dynos and getting four substantially different readings, which could be seen as either impressive or disappointing compared to the car's 500-horsepower rating.