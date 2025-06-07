What Is Wheel Horsepower & How Is It Different From An Engine's Standard Horsepower?

An engine's power output is a vital piece of knowledge, and a great marketing tool. Since the dawn of the steam engine, the power of internal combustion engines has been calculated in horsepower. It still is in many parts of the world, though some use metric measurements now. Obtaining that measurement might seem tricky, especially if your vision is 455 horses yoked together to try and win a tug of war with a Buick. However, there are mechanical means for obtaining this measurement, and even a way to estimate it with an app!

Actually, horsepower is calculated from torque, in pound-feet or Newton-meters, at a certain number of rotations per minute. That's because the measuring device is connected to something that is rotating — such as a tire or the crankshaft — and the resulting rotational force is what is measured. The amount of torque, over time, produces power measured in watts, and one horsepower equals approximately 746 watts. Whether the device is connected directly to the crankshaft or not is important either, because every element between them introduces power losses.