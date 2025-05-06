Does The 'Z' Stand For Or Mean Anything On Nissan Cars?

Generally speaking, Nissan's various cars sport surprisingly poetic names. From the sporty, metropolitan, and contemporary emotions behind the Skyline to even the more pedestrian models like the Stanza and later Altima — all of these names have various meanings behind them. Which leaves one major vehicle in their dealership somewhat anomalous: the Nissan Z.

The Nissan Z is the common name for the various generations of the company's premiere two-seater or 2+2 sports coupe. First introduced in 1969 as the Japan-exclusive Nissan Fairlady Z, this vehicle introduced the affordable, upscale, mass-produced sports car to the Japanese market. Whereas the Toyota 2000GT was Japan's Ferrari, the Z-car was its Mustang. And much like other vehicles in Nissan's lineup, the Fairlady Z's name didn't come about by accident.

Then-president of Nissan Corporation U.S.A. Yukata Katayama, or simply "Mr. K," was known internally as the "Father of the Z." He originally coined the "Z" name as well as its "240Z" counterpart destined abroad for Datsun dealerships, though wasn't responsible for the "Fairlady" badge — that honor goes to Nissan's domestic president Katsuji Kawamada. As for the "Z" badge, the car bears this letter because, as Nissan puts it, the Nissan Z represents "the last word" in sports cars — so Mr. K chose the final letter of the alphabet as a signifier of this quality. And virtually every Z-car that left Nissan's factory to this day retains this unique name, generally with a series of other numbers and letters attached. Let's dive in further and discuss the car's history and decode what the rest of its name means.

