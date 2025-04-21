How Much HP Does The Nissan 400Z Have? (And What Is Its Top Speed?)

Introduced in 1969 ahead of the 1970 model year, Nissan's iconic Z car has now been around for well over five decades. In that time, there have been seven generations of the sports car, namely the Fairlady Z (sold stateside as the Datsun 240Z), Datsun 280ZX, Nissan 300ZX Z31, 300ZX Z32, 350Z, 370Z, and current Nissan Z RZ34, which was rumored to be named Nissan 400Z prior to its official launch in 2021.

Advertisement

Because previous generations of the Nissan Z sports car had been named for their engine displacements, some speculated that Nissan would increase the engine displacement to 4.0 liters for the seventh-gen model — up from 3.7 liters in the 370Z. However, that has since proved to be untrue.

Despite being an entirely new generation, the new Z car shares under-the-skin parts with other Nissan cars. It uses the same FM platform and manual transmission as found on the now-discontinued 370Z, for example. Similarly, its nine-speed automatic transmission and 3.0-liter twin turbocharged VR30DDTT V6 engine were sourced from the Nissan Frontier/Titan and Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400, respectively.

The Sport and Performance trims of the Nissan Z pack 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, whereas the Nissan Z Nismo kicks out 20 more horsepower and 34 extra pounds of torque, taking its power up to 420 horsepower and 384 lb-ft. Nissan says the increase in output over the regular Nissan Z models is down to a number of performance tweaks, including updates to the electronically actuated wastegate that enhance turbocharger boost and turbine speed, as well as better cooling thanks to a sub-radiator added to the intercooler.

Advertisement