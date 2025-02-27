5 Of The Fastest Nissans Ever Made, Ranked By Top Speed

The 2015 Nissan Juke-R 2.0 was the second iteration of the original 2011 Juke-R, for which someone at Nissan had the remarkably bold idea of transplanting the R35 GT-R's sophisticated high-performance innards into the mild-mannered Juke. The most recent result of this Frankenstein-like process created the Juke-R 2.0, an even more powerful, yet still matte black version capable of a 200 mph top speed. Appropriately enough, this unreal vehicle debuted at the 2015 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK.

The Nissan Juke-R 2.0 is based on the more recent version of the standard Juke, which features Nissan's "V-motion" grille and is mostly irrelevant to this discussion. What is important is the fact that the Juke-R 2.0 now has the 600-horsepower version of the most powerful GT-R NISMO engine under its ventilated hood, driving all four wheels just as in the GT-R. Engine cooling capability has been greatly increased in line with its higher power output, while a variety of carbon fiber body parts keep the vehicle's overall weight down.

Nissan never intended for the Juke-R or Juke-R 2.0 to be cars for the masses. A total of six examples of the Juke-R have been hand-built and sold for around $590,000 each. The Juke-R 2.0 was reportedly produced in a quantity of either four or five. One was available for sale in Germany in late 2021 at a price equivalent to about $280,000. None were ever intended to be sold in the U.S. Sorry.

