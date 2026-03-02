Cadillac Kills Another Beloved Car – This Date Is Your Last Chance To Buy
Here we are, once more, as the final order date for another sedan has been announced. While we knew why Cadillac was discontinuing the CT4, we now know the date. The compact Cadillac sedan has the distinction, while supplies last, of being the least expensive Cadillac you can buy, and its final order date is April 20, 2026. So if you have an interest in getting a new CT4 before the end of production, you should definitely act now. Particularly if you'd like it built to your order.
The Cadillac CT4 is Cadillac's entry in the compact entry-level luxury market. Its many variants span a broad range of specifications and price points, from the $37,795 (including destination) Luxury RWD model with its 2.0-liter, 237-horsepower turbo four-cylinder paired with an eight-speed automatic, up through the enthusiast's choice, the $65,395 CT4-V Blackwing. The CT4-V Blackwing is propelled by a 3.6-liter, twin-turbo V6 that puts out 472 horsepower, sent to the rear wheels only, with a six-speed manual standard and a ten-speed automatic transmission optional.
Performance testing of the base RWD version of the Cadillac CT4 by Car and Driver set a 0-60 mph time of 5.8 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 14.3 seconds at 97 mph, and skidpad roadholding of .85g. The full-bore CT4-V Blackwing, also tested by Car and Driver, scooted to 60 mph in a much quicker 4.0 seconds, with the quarter-mile whizzing by in 12.4 seconds at 114 mph, with roadholding on the skidpad of 1.04g.
What does the entire Cadillac CT4 lineup look like?
The Cadillac CT4 lineup consists of three standard and two high-performance V models. The standard CT4 comes in a choice of the $37,795 Luxury RWD, the $42,195 Premium Luxury RWD, and the $46,195 Sport RWD. All-wheel drive is a $2,000 option on all three of these standard models. The Premium Luxury model offers an optional engine, a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 310 horsepower, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Then there are the two Cadillac CT4-V high-performance models, the $50,600 CT4-V, which our review stated was capable of greatness, and the $63,600 full-fat CT4-V Blackwing. The CT4-V is powered by an upgraded version of the Premium Luxury's optional 2.7-liter engine, but now with 325 horses. It sends its power to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Car and Driver has also tested the CT4-V model, getting a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds, making it through the quarter-mile in 13.2 seconds at 104 mph, and doing 0.91g on the skidpad. The CT4-V pretty much splits the difference between the standard version and the CT4-V Blackwing. In our review, we asserted that more than speed makes it special. Even better, the CT4-V does this at a price that undercuts the Blackwing by $13,000.
Will there ever be another Cadillac CT4?
At this point in time, it appears that the Cadillac CT4, in all of its guises, will not be seeing a next generation. The 2026 CT4 will definitely be produced until all of the orders placed up until the final order date of April 20, 2026, have come off the end of the assembly line. If you've been wondering how many Cadillac CT4s remain in current inventory, Cadillac Society reports around a 100-day supply as of February 25, 2026. This includes a total of 1,687 cars, including both 2025 and 2026 models of all varieties. Drilling down into the much rarer CT4-V Blackwing with the six-speed manual, there were only 73 of those sitting in inventory at that time. So you'd need to act now if you'd like to see one of those in your garage.
But all is not negative as far as internal-combustion Cadillac sedans are concerned. Even though the Cadillac CT4's big brother, the CT5, will also be discontinued later in 2026 (no final order date has yet been provided), Cadillac has confirmed that there will definitely be a next-generation CT5 with an internal combustion engine. This new car will be produced at GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly plant, the same factory where the current versions of the CT4 and CT5 are made. The next-gen Cadillac CT5 will be offered for sale in both the United States and Canada.