Cadillac Kills Another Beloved Car – This Date Is Your Last Chance To Buy

Here we are, once more, as the final order date for another sedan has been announced. While we knew why Cadillac was discontinuing the CT4, we now know the date. The compact Cadillac sedan has the distinction, while supplies last, of being the least expensive Cadillac you can buy, and its final order date is April 20, 2026. So if you have an interest in getting a new CT4 before the end of production, you should definitely act now. Particularly if you'd like it built to your order.

The Cadillac CT4 is Cadillac's entry in the compact entry-level luxury market. Its many variants span a broad range of specifications and price points, from the $37,795 (including destination) Luxury RWD model with its 2.0-liter, 237-horsepower turbo four-cylinder paired with an eight-speed automatic, up through the enthusiast's choice, the $65,395 CT4-V Blackwing. The CT4-V Blackwing is propelled by a 3.6-liter, twin-turbo V6 that puts out 472 horsepower, sent to the rear wheels only, with a six-speed manual standard and a ten-speed automatic transmission optional.

Performance testing of the base RWD version of the Cadillac CT4 by Car and Driver set a 0-60 mph time of 5.8 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 14.3 seconds at 97 mph, and skidpad roadholding of .85g. The full-bore CT4-V Blackwing, also tested by Car and Driver, scooted to 60 mph in a much quicker 4.0 seconds, with the quarter-mile whizzing by in 12.4 seconds at 114 mph, with roadholding on the skidpad of 1.04g.