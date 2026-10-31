5 Hyper Tough 12V Tools Under $100 Worth Adding To Your Collection

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Hyper Tough is known to make affordable tools across all kinds of tool categories. In the past, we've mentioned how you can even snag some of its tools for under $25, like its combination wrench sets, angle grip screwdrivers, retractable razor blades, and step stools. But did you know it also has several relatively affordable power tools too? These days, you can find dozens of Hyper Tough power tools, both corded and cordless. Under Hyper Tough's cordless offerings, the brand has two primary battery systems: 12V and 20V. Some of its power tools, like the 20V Max Compact 1/2-inch Impact Wrench, even outshine some of the products you can find at Ace Hardware. But for homeowners who don't necessarily need a lot of power, its 12V battery system can be a perfect one to start investing in.

These days, the Hyper Tough 12V battery system has a growing number of satisfied customers for everything from drills and wrenches to grinders. For an additional payment, Walmart's Protection Plan by Allstate can also cover Hyper Tough tools for up to three years. If you're in the market for another Hyper Tough tool, there are plenty of options under $100. To help you decide, we have rounded up some highly-rated ones that you can choose from. For more information on why we selected them, you can skip to the end of the article. But if you're ready to add to your cart, keep reading.