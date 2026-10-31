5 Hyper Tough 12V Tools Under $100 Worth Adding To Your Collection
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Hyper Tough is known to make affordable tools across all kinds of tool categories. In the past, we've mentioned how you can even snag some of its tools for under $25, like its combination wrench sets, angle grip screwdrivers, retractable razor blades, and step stools. But did you know it also has several relatively affordable power tools too? These days, you can find dozens of Hyper Tough power tools, both corded and cordless. Under Hyper Tough's cordless offerings, the brand has two primary battery systems: 12V and 20V. Some of its power tools, like the 20V Max Compact 1/2-inch Impact Wrench, even outshine some of the products you can find at Ace Hardware. But for homeowners who don't necessarily need a lot of power, its 12V battery system can be a perfect one to start investing in.
These days, the Hyper Tough 12V battery system has a growing number of satisfied customers for everything from drills and wrenches to grinders. For an additional payment, Walmart's Protection Plan by Allstate can also cover Hyper Tough tools for up to three years. If you're in the market for another Hyper Tough tool, there are plenty of options under $100. To help you decide, we have rounded up some highly-rated ones that you can choose from. For more information on why we selected them, you can skip to the end of the article. But if you're ready to add to your cart, keep reading.
1. Hyper Tough 12V Max Lithium-Ion Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool
While it is not part of our list of top oscillating multi-tool brands, like Hercules, Milwaukee, Makita, Flex, and DeWalt, Hyper Tough does deliver with its own take on it. If you already own a 12V battery from Hyper Tough, you'd be happy to know that its brushless offering has been consistently praised for its performance.
Retailing for just under $50, the Hyper Tough 12V Max Lithium-Ion Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool ships with a 12V Max 1.5 Ah battery, charger, auxiliary handle, sandpaper sheets, sanding pad, and 1.25-inch end cut saw blade. Capable of speeds that range between 5,000 and 20,000 OPM, it has six speed settings that you can choose from. On its longest side, it measures 11 inches, while it weighs around 2.2 pounds. It also doesn't need a tool to change the blade. An Overall Pick product on Walmart, the multi-tool has an average rating of 4.4 stars from more than 260 people, with more than 70% giving it a perfect rating.
Alternatively, Hyper Tough also has a cheaper, corded model, which retails at $29.88. While it is rated slightly lower, it is more popular with an average rating of 4.1 stars from 740+ Walmart users. Regardless of which model you decide to invest in, you can follow our tips for using oscillating multi-tools, which include buying cheap kits for testing, matching the right blades to certain materials, and investing in protection for you and your walls.
2. Hyper Tough 12V 180-MPH Cordless Blower
While it's not built for heavy-duty blowing, Hyper Tough also makes a small cordless blower that can handle light cleaning work. Capable of reaching up to 180 mph, the blower is more than enough for cleanups, according to Hyper Tough. Apart from being able to blow dust and wood shavings, it's also strong enough for removing cobwebs or drying wet cars after washing. It has a variable speed trigger with three speed control modes: 52,000 RPM, 91,000 RPM, or 130,000 RPM. Other features include an air inlet guard, a built-in LED light, and a battery indicator light. This compact tool weighs 0.88 pounds (a little under what you'd expect an 11-inch iPad Pro to weigh). Additionally, its head measures just a little under 5 inches.
At $34.97, the Hyper Tough 12V 180-MPH Cordless Blower has been rated 4.5 stars by 400+ Walmart users. Out of the box, the blower unit comes with a 12V Max 1.5Ah battery, a USB-C cable, and a charging block. One of the most popular offers on this list, the blower has received five stars from over ¾ of users (76%). That said, if you need something that can handle heavier jobs, like muddy, wet leaves, consider more powerful 18V models, such as the Bosch Profactor 18V Blower, Ridgid 18V Jobsite Blower, or Makita 18V LXT Cordless Blower.
3. Hyper Tough 12V Max Compact Reciprocating Saw
Among the power tools in your arsenal, a compact reciprocating saw can be one of the most versatile, especially when it's cordless. Made for cutting wood, plastic, and light metal, the 12V Max Compact Reciprocating Saw is recommended by Hyper Tough for home repairs. If you're planning to do some DIY projects, it can slice through all kinds of pipes, metal sheets, or walls. Weighing 2.87 pounds, the compact saw is about 12 inches long and has a ⅝-inch stroke length. It has a variable-speed trigger and a maximum no-load speed of 3,000 RPM. Additionally, it features a tool-free blade change, LED work light, battery life indicator, and trigger lock button.
While its standard price is $44.88, the Hyper Tough 12V Max Compact Reciprocating Saw is on clearance sale at 50% off for just $22.44. The price includes the cordless reciprocating saw, plus a 12V Max 1.5 Ah battery and charger. Out of the box, it also has a 6-inch 6 TPI wood-cutting blade and a 4-inch 24 TPI metal-cutting blade. As of October 2026, 430+ Walmart users have rated it around four stars on average. That said, if you're not sold yet, there are other reciprocating saw brands like Ridgid, Porter-Cable, Black and Decker, Ryobi, Craftsman, or Kobalt. Some of them have produced models that offer other unique features like single-handed operation, lifetime service agreements, and noise reduction.
4. Hyper Tough 12V Brushless Cordless Die Grinder
There are different kinds of grinders for all kinds of work sites, like bench grinders, angle grinders, and floor grinders. But if you want to be a little more precise, such as for welding cleanup, slicing thin metal, or polishing curved surfaces, the Hyper Tough 12V Brushless Cordless Die Grinder would be more effective for the job.
According to Hyper Tough, its cordless die grinder has four no-load speed modes: 4,500 RPM, 10,000 RPM, 15,000 RPM, and 20,000 RPM. It has a quarter-inch collet chuck with an accompanying collet lock. Apart from the ergonomic grip, other safety features include an LED work light, paddle trigger, and safety trigger. It also has a battery light indicator so you know when to charge it or swap the battery. Designed for maneuverability in tight spaces, its 4.1-inch head lets you squeeze it into tight corners. For reference, it's marginally shorter than a standard wooden popsicle stick. As for its weight, it's 1.46 pounds, which is around half the weight of a 13-inch M5 MacBook Air.
More than 410 Walmart customers have rated Hyper Tough's 12V Brushless Cordless Die Grinder an average of 4.5 stars, and 77% also said it was five-star material. Sold for $49.88, it includes the die grinder unit, the 1.5Ah battery, charging block, and USB-C cable. It also includes six accessories: a sanding disc, wire wheel brush, bristle disc, non-woven disc, tool accessory adapter, and wrench.
5. Hyper Tough 12V Max Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Impact Driver
Although there are some jobs that you shouldn't use impact drivers on, like when you're working with fragile material or need precise tightening, there are moments when you should. For example, if you need help with assembling furniture, installing hinges, or driving screws into drywall, the Hyper Tough 12V Max Brushless Cordless Impact Driver might be the perfect one.
With a no-load speed of up to 3,000 RPM, this impact driver has a variable-speed trigger and features forward and reverse control. It has a rated impact rate of up to 3,900 IPM and a maximum torque of 1,380 inch-pounds. Aside from this, it comes with a quarter-inch quick-release chuck. It also includes a battery life indicator and an LED work light, common across the other models in the same lineup. The impact driver unit has a 5.25-inch head and weighs a little over 2 pounds with the battery, plus a comfort grip handle and belt clip for added convenience.
As of October 2026, the Hyper Tough 12V Max Brushless Cordless Impact Driver has been rated 4.4 stars by 240 people. It retails for $49.88 and ships with a 12V Max 1.5 Ah battery and a charger that charges in 3 to 5 hours. If you're not yet convinced, other impact driver brands include Flex, Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Makita. Depending on your preference, you can choose models with higher torque or a lighter weight.
How we selected these tools
To create this list of recommended tools, we reviewed some of the most popular and highly rated options in Hyper Tough's 12V battery system portfolio. Next, we filtered the official Walmart website for 12V battery-powered tools with a standard retail price of $100 or less. Then, we chose a diverse set of products that different types of users may benefit from, such as impact drivers, grinders, saws, and blowers. To give you a wide range of budgets, we included options with prices that start at $22. We also list all included items in the kit, like batteries, chargers, and accessories, since they can affect the overall cost of ownership and operation.
In general, we included only tools from the Hyper Tough portfolio rated four stars or higher by at least 200 people. In addition, we note when more than 70% of reviewers gave a tool a perfect rating, which shows which offers have consistently positive feedback. Although it didn't affect its placement on the list, we note when a tool has been listed as an Overall Pick product on Walmart. Lastly, we cite similar items in Hyper Tough's portfolio that may better match your needs, or other brands that offer similar tools with unique features.